In Pictures: Deadly Typhoon Hagibis hammers Japan

Residential areas in Nagano, central Japan, flooded by the Chikuma River following Typhoon Hagibis. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Residential areas in Nagano, central Japan, flooded by the Chikuma River following Typhoon Hagibis. [Kyodo via Reuters]

Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops have been deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes as the death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to at least 23 with more than a dozen missing. 

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said 27,000 military troops and other rescue crews were taking part in the operation. Some 376,000 homes were without electricity, and 14,000 homes lacked running water, he said.

Public broadcaster NHK said 14 rivers across the nation had flooded, some spilling out in more than one spot.

Authorities warned of a risk of mudslides. Among the reported deaths were those whose homes were buried in landslides. Other fatalities included people who were swept away by raging rivers.

Evacuation centres had been set up in coastal towns with tens of thousands of people seeking shelter. Kyodo News service said evacuation warnings had been issued to more than six million people.

The typhoon disrupted a three-day weekend in Japan that includes Sports Day on Monday. Qualifying for a Formula One race in Suzuka was pushed from Saturday to Sunday.

Rescue efforts were in full force on Sunday, with boats and helicopters deployed to the flooded areas. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Rescue efforts were in full force on Sunday, with boats and helicopters deployed to the flooded areas. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Flooded residential area in Kawasaki, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Flooded residential area in Kawasaki, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
The typhoon caused a total of 48 landslides in 12 prefectures, the government said. [JIJI Press/EPA]
The typhoon caused a total of 48 landslides in 12 prefectures, the government said. [JIJI Press/EPA]
At least 23 people have been killed and more than a dozen missing after the most powerful typhoon in decades hit Japan. [JIJI Press/EPA]
At least 23 people have been killed and more than a dozen missing after the most powerful typhoon in decades hit Japan. [JIJI Press/EPA]
A local resident evacuates in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A local resident evacuates in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Schoolchildren and residents remove mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Schoolchildren and residents remove mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A flooded residential area in Nagano, central Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A flooded residential area in Nagano, central Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Authorities issued evacuation advisories and orders for more than six million people across Japan. [JIJI Press/EPA]
Authorities issued evacuation advisories and orders for more than six million people across Japan. [JIJI Press/EPA]
The typhoon paralysed the capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power. [Kyodo via Reuters]
The typhoon paralysed the capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power. [Kyodo via Reuters]