In Pictures: The D-Day landings

Allied forces Supreme Commander General Dwight D Eisenhower speaks with US Army paratroopers of Easy Company, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment (Strike) of the 101st Airborne Division, at Greenham Common Airfield in England June 5, 1944. [US National Archives/Reuters]
In the early hours of June 6, 1944, waves of allied troops set off from Portsmouth, England and the surrounding area to begin the air, sea and land assault on Normandy that ultimately led to the liberation of Western Europe from the Nazis.

By that time, Soviet forces had been fighting Germany in the east for almost three years and Kremlin chief Josef Stalin had urged British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to open a second front.

The invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord and commanded by US General Dwight D Eisenhower, remains the largest amphibious assault in history and involved almost 7,000 ships and landing craft and 156,000 troops along an 80km stretch of the French coast.

Shortly after midnight, 24,000 paratroopers were dropped. Then came the naval bombardment of German positions overlooking the shore. Then the infantry arrived on the beaches.

Mostly American, British and Canadian men, some just boys, waded ashore as German soldiers tried to kill them with machine guns and artillery. Survivors say the sea was red with blood and the air boiling with the thunder of explosions. More than 4,000 of the invading soldiers were killed that day, with estimates that between 4,000 and 9,000 Germans died.

US troops wade ashore from a Coast Guard landing craft at Omaha Beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. [Robert F Sargent/US National Archives/Reuters]
US reinforcements land on Omaha Beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. [Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Reuters]
US Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. [US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Reuters]
Members of an American landing party assist troops whose landing craft was sunk by enemy fire off Omaha Beach, near Colleville-sur-Mer, France June 6, 1944. [Weintraub/US National Archives/Reuters]
German prisoners of war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres-sur-Mer, France on June 6, 1944. [Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Reuters]
A US flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by US Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. [US National Archives/Reuters]
US Army troops make a battle plan in a farmyard amid cattle, which were killed by artillery bursts, near the D-Day landing zone of Utah Beach in Les Dunes de Varreville, France, on June 6, 1944. [US National Archives/Reuters]
A Cromwell tank leads a British Army column from the 4th County of London Yeomanry, 7th Armoured Division, inland from Gold Beach after landing on D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. The photo was colourised. [National Archives of Canada/Reuters]
US Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. [US National Archives/Reuters]
