In Pictures: How COVID-19 outbreak affected S African fishermen

by Barry Christianson
A view of the houses built for employees of a fish canning factory that closed in 1969. They are located in front of a graveyard in a part of Steenberg's Cove called Windhoek. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Steenberg's Cove, South Africa - Weeks before the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in South Africa, the fishermen at Steenberg's Cove had already felt the devastating effects of the outbreak.

A small fishing village in St Helena Bay, on the West Coast of South Africa, Steenberg's Cove is located some 150km (93 miles) from Cape Town.

Amid long-standing economic woes that stretch back decades, the members of the community in recent years have largely depended on small-scale fishing for their livelihoods, especially the four-month-long West Coast rock lobster (WCRL) harvesting season running from mid-November to mid-March.

However, the amount of WCRL allocated to the small-scale fishermen in the village decreases each year, falling to 64kg (141 pounds) in the current season from 86kg (190 pounds) in the year before, and resulting in a drop in income of more than $400.

According to Shamera Daniels, of the West Coast Rock Lobster Association, China imported 95 percent of South Africa's WCRL in the 2018-19 season.

But this year, as the coronavirus outbreak in China forced the shutdown of markets across the country, the small-scale fishermen at Steenberg's Cove were instructed by South African authorities to stop harvesting WCRL.

The members of the community found themselves without any income for more than two months. In order to feed their families, many defied the order and continued fishing at night for a fraction of the price they would otherwise be able to get.

To mitigate the effects of the crisis, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries then decided to extend the harvesting season for an additional three months. Yet, it remains unclear whether prices will bounce back and whether fishermen will be able to recover their lost income.

In previous years, children would learn how to fish from their parents. These days, because of the dire state of the industry, people are more and more reluctant to have their children follow in their footsteps. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
In its heyday, the Steenberg's Cove fish canning factory employed most of the residents of the town. After it was shut down, many of its former employees slid into poverty. Today, there are few economic opportunities outside of the seasonal work offered by the struggling fishing industry. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Women from Steenberg's Cove and nearby towns fix trawling nets at Alnet, in the Sandy Point Harbour, a few kilometres from Steenberg's Cove. The net fixing season usually lasts for three months of the year. In addition to fixing nets, some women would do seasonal work in nearby fish canning factories. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
As the coronavirus outbreak in China forced the shutdown of markets across the country, the small-scale fishermen at Steenberg's Cove were instructed by the authorities to stop harvesting West Coast rock lobster (WRCL). [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Mathilda Papier is the authorised representative for Steenberg's Cove. Both her sons are small-scale fishermen. 'When there is fish they are happy, where there isn't fish they are happy. I can't see them doing any other kind of work. Their souls are in the ocean.' [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
A fisherman's house in Windhoek. Property developers bought the land in 2006 and later tried to have the residents evicted. The community opposed the eviction at the High Court, winning the right to stay on the land. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Hyram Achilles and his daughter in their home at Steenberg's Cove. He does not want his son to become a fisherman because of the state of the industry. In early January, an administrative issue on the part of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries meant that no WCRL could be harvested for a week, leaving him without income for that week. But shortly after the issue was fixed, the outbreak of the coronavirus effectively ended the harvesting season. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Fishermen using small rowing boats are only able to bring in a small catch, and whatever is caught goes directly into their kitchen. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Quinton Kamfer, Gregory Gregory Stofberg and Christian Adams head out to do nearshore fishing for WCRL. During the nine hours he spent at sea, they caught about 60kg (132 pounds) lobsters were caught, a good amount for the area they were in. The fishermen complained about not being able to fish in areas where the lobster is in greater abundance. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Adams drops a net while fishing for WCRL. He is a third-generation fisherman as well as the chairperson of the South African Small-Scale Fishers Collective, fighting to improve the condition of small-scale fishermen. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
'Our livelihoods come from the sea,' said Stofberg. 'We don't have any income. No fish, no pay.' [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
Christian Adams prepares to leave his home to go fishing. Advocating for small-scale and indigenous fishermen rights is something he has been doing for a long time, and as much as there have been huge strides forward, fishermen still find themselves in an uphill battle. [Barry Christianson/Al Jazeera]
