In Pictures: Coronavirus causes empty stadiums, cancelled matches

The coronavirus pandemic has shredded the global sporting calendar, with men's tennis shut down for six weeks, top European football leagues placed on hold, the National Hockey League (NHL) in the United States suspended, Major League Baseball's (MLB) opening day postponed and the Formula One season thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the opening Australian Grand Prix.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended the season until further notice on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

In football, domestic leagues, the Champions League and the 2020 European Championship were all in limbo. France, Spain and the Netherlands became the latest countries to suspend all matches.

Spanish giants Real Madrid put their squad in quarantine after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive on Thursday and their Champions League last-16 clash at Manchester City next week has been postponed.

Italy's Serie A has already stopped until at least April 3 with the country in lockdown and two Serie A players, Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini and Daniele Rugani of Juve, testing positive.