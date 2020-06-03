In Pictures: Confederate symbols torn down amid US race protests

Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived a racist church bombing that killed sister Addie Mae Collins and three other girls in 1963, stands with husband George Rudolph at the remains of a Confederate memorial that was removed in Birmingham, Alabama. [Jay Reeves/AP Photo]
A number of Confederate symbols across the southern United States have been vandalised in the wake of the nationwide protests against the police killing of a Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Even defenders of Confederate monuments, which civil rights activists say are reminders of institutional racism, segregation and slavery, have decided to remove them following the outrage over the killing of George Floyd.

A wave of Confederate memorial removals that began after a white supremacist killed nine Black people at a church in South Carolina in 2015 is again rolling, with more relics of the Old South being removed from public view after the killing of Floyd.

The city of Birmingham, Alabama, removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument near the site where four Black girls were killed in a racist church bombing in 1963.

The graffiti-covered, pocked base of the massive Confederate monument was all that remained on Tuesday after crews dismantled the towering obelisk and trucked it away in pieces overnight. Other symbols came down elsewhere, leaving an empty pedestal in Virginia and a bare flagpole in Florida.

"I'm glad it's been removed because it has been so long, and we know that it's a hate monument," said Sarah Collins Rudolph, 69. "It just represented the hard times back there a long time ago."

In Alexandria, Virginia, it was the United Daughters of the Confederacy that took action early on Tuesday, removing the statue of a soldier gazing south from the Old Town since 1889.

And outside Tampa, Florida, a Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter lowered a huge Confederate battle flag that has long flown in view of two interstate highways.

"The things that we were fighting for in the 60s aren't solved yet," said Rudolph, who testified against Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in the bombing that claimed the life her sister. "We shouldn't be treated the way they treat us."

The toppled statue of Charles Linn, a city founder who was in the Confederate Navy, in Birmingham, Alabama. [Jay Reeves/AP Photo]
A tattered American flag lays on the ground on the property of the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters Sunday in Richmond. The building was covered in graffiti, some windows were broken, and news outlets reported it was set on fire overnight during protests over the death of George Floyd. [Sarah Rankin/AP Photo]
A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond is covered with graffiti. Many of the city's most prominent Confederate monuments were tagged with similar graffiti. [Sarah Rankin/AP Photo]
Demonstrators hold signs near the graffiti-covered statue of Confederate General JEB Stuart in Richmond during the unrest after the death of George Lloyd. [Steve Helber/AP Photo]
A group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The crowd protesting police brutality chanted "Tear it down". [Steve Helber/AP Photo]
A protester speaks to the crowd under a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina, during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
A protester tags a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
