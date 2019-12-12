In Pictures: Citizenship bill triggers protests across India

A boy holds a sign during a protest against the citizenship amendment bill in New Delhi. [Nasir Kachroo/Getty Images]
Protests are being organised across India against a contentious citizenship bill passed by India's Parliament which would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

In the northeastern Assam state bordering Bangladesh, dozens of people were arrested on Thursday and a curfew was imposed in several districts as protesters attacked train stations and tried to set them on fire.

Protests by Muslim groups and other activists were also held in capital New Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.

A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators in Guwahati, Assam during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. [Anuwar Hazarika/AP Photo]
A demonstrator in Ahmedabad displays a placard during a protest against the citizenship bill that seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities in neighbouring Muslim countries. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Activists in Kolkata city set fire to posters about the National Register of Citizens and other civil rights issues such as the citizenship bill as they demonstrate against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. [Dibyangshu Sarkat/AFP]
People from India's northeastern states raise posters during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi. [Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times /Getty Images]
Smoke billows from burning tyres as protesters defy a curfew in Guwahati. Thousands protested against the legislation granting citizenship to non-Muslims who migrated from neighbouring countries. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Muslim women hold placards during a silent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Mumbai. [Divyakant Solanki/EPA]
Indian Members of Parliament belonging to the left parties protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in front of Parliament House in New Delhi. [Prakash Singh/AFP]
