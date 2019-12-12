In Pictures: Citizenship bill triggers protests across India

Protests are being organised across India against a contentious citizenship bill passed by India's Parliament which would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

In the northeastern Assam state bordering Bangladesh, dozens of people were arrested on Thursday and a curfew was imposed in several districts as protesters attacked train stations and tried to set them on fire.

Protests by Muslim groups and other activists were also held in capital New Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.