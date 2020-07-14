In Pictures: China faces worst floods in 30 years

Submerged streets and inundated buildings after a dam was breached due to flooding in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province. [AFP]
Floods across large swaths of central and eastern China have left more than 140 people dead, affecting 38 million others and destroying 28,000 homes, according to government tallies.

It is the worst floods in China in more than 30 years, as regions across the country brace for another "grim" week of torrential rain.

The coronavirus ground zero of Wuhan, through which the powerful Yangtze River winds, is on an expanding list of areas warily watching the rising waters.

The river hit its third-highest levels and is projected to increase through the week, according to state-controlled media.

As many as 33 rivers have reached record highs, while alerts have been issued on a total of 433 rivers, officials from the Chinese water resources ministry said.

The worst-hit provinces were Jiangxi, Hubei and Hunan in central China, Anhui, Zhejiang and Jiangsu in the country's east, and the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, authorities said.

Amid growing alarm, President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on authorities in affected areas to mobilise to help stricken residents, urging them to be "courageous".

China's worst floods in recent decades came in 1998 during an El Nino weather effect, killing more than 4,000 people, mostly around the Yangtze.

Various parts of China have been hit by continuous downpours since June, the damage adding pressure to a domestic economy already hit by the coronavirus pandemic. [AFP]
Floods across central and eastern China have left more than 140 people dead or missing. Swelling rivers and lakes reached record-high levels, with authorities warning the worst was yet to come. [AFP]
People filling sandbags to build flood barriers in Jiujiang. [AFP]
Chinese soldiers build an emergency levee along the shore of Boyang Lake to contain flooding due to seasonal rains and the swollen Yangtze River in Jiujiang. [AFP]
Thirty-three rivers have reached record highs, while alerts have been issued on a total of 433 rivers. [AFP]
A building that has fallen over after flooding is partially submerged in floodwaters. Almost 38 million people have been affected and 28,000 homes destroyed, according to central government tallies. [CNS Photo via Reuters]
Street signs are submerged in floodwaters on the bank of the Yangtze River in Nanjing. [AFP]
