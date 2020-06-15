In Pictures: New cases force lockdown around Beijing food market

Police officers stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market in Fengtai district, Beijing. [Roman Pilipey/EPA]
Police officers stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market in Fengtai district, Beijing. [Roman Pilipey/EPA]

China's capital raced to control a new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, as 75 cases appeared, linked to a wholesale food market in Beijing where authorities locked down neighbourhoods and launched a massive test-and-trace programme.

The outbreak in China, where the disease first emerged last year, had largely been brought under control until more cases were detected in the capital last week.

Beijing has begun mass testing workers from the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks.

Officials have said they plan to carry out virus tests on 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already.

Several cities have warned their residents not to travel to Beijing.

Authorities are also stepping up efforts to trace people who have visited the Xinfadi market, with companies and neighbourhood communities messaging staff and residents to ask about their recent movements.

Xinfadi is the biggest wholesale market in Beijing, accounting for most of its farm produce supply, both domestic and imported. It was closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected. [CNS Photo via Reuters]
Xinfadi is the biggest wholesale market in Beijing, accounting for most of its farm produce supply, both domestic and imported. It was closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected. [CNS Photo via Reuters]
Several residential buildings were locked down following the detection of the first positive cases at the market. Beijing has reinstated measures to control the spread of the coronavirus amid a new outbreak. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Several residential buildings were locked down following the detection of the first positive cases at the market. Beijing has reinstated measures to control the spread of the coronavirus amid a new outbreak. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Workers sort vegetables at the closed Xinfadi market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
Workers sort vegetables at the closed Xinfadi market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
Security personnel check the temperature of people entering the market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
Security personnel check the temperature of people entering the market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
A woman in the Yilanyuan district waits for the delivery of goods she ordered online, under lockdown after the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at Xinfadi market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
A woman in the Yilanyuan district waits for the delivery of goods she ordered online, under lockdown after the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at Xinfadi market. [Noel Celis/AFP]
The capital has begun mass-testing workers from the Xinfadi market, as well as people who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
The capital has begun mass-testing workers from the Xinfadi market, as well as people who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Officials have said they plan to administer tests to 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Officials have said they plan to administer tests to 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
A woman looks at her nucleic acid test results at a hospital in Beijing, China. Beijing found 43 new coronavirus cases within three days, marking the first time in two months that the number of new infections has risen. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
A woman looks at her nucleic acid test results at a hospital in Beijing, China. Beijing found 43 new coronavirus cases within three days, marking the first time in two months that the number of new infections has risen. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]