In Pictures: New cases force lockdown around Beijing food market

China's capital raced to control a new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, as 75 cases appeared, linked to a wholesale food market in Beijing where authorities locked down neighbourhoods and launched a massive test-and-trace programme.

The outbreak in China, where the disease first emerged last year, had largely been brought under control until more cases were detected in the capital last week.

Beijing has begun mass testing workers from the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks.

Officials have said they plan to carry out virus tests on 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already.

Several cities have warned their residents not to travel to Beijing.

Authorities are also stepping up efforts to trace people who have visited the Xinfadi market, with companies and neighbourhood communities messaging staff and residents to ask about their recent movements.