In Pictures: Belgrade protest over COVID-19 curfew turns violent

Protesters gather outside Serbia's National Assembly building in Belgrade against a weekend curfew announced to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. [Andrej Isakovic/AFP]
Serbia's capital, Belgrade, has been rocked by protests for a second straight day as police clashed with opposition supporters angry over the planned return of a weekend lockdown due to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

Critics blame the increase on the government, which they accuse of rapidly lifting initial restrictions before an election in June, and say people should not have to pay the price for another lockdown.

Although President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday the weekend curfew was likely to be scrapped, thousands of people gathered in front of the parliament building to protest.

Clouds of tear gas and smoke filled Belgrade's city centre in chaotic scenes that mirrored violence the night before.

"The government only seeks to protect its own interests, the people are collateral damage," said Jelina Jankovic, a 53-year-old who attended the rally, which brought together citizens from the left to the far right. 

Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won the June poll by a landslide in a vote boycotted by the main opposition.

Since then, coronavirus infections have shot up to more than 300 cases a day, overwhelming hospitals.

The government has reported nearly 17,000 infections and 330 deaths.

"We've had enough of the manipulating of the data of COVID-19," said another protester Danijela Ognjenovic, referring to accusations that authorities are under-reporting the death toll.

Protesters gathered despite President Aleksandar Vucic saying that the weekend curfew is likely to be scrapped. [Oliver Bunic/AFP]
Protesters focused their anger on the president, who critics accuse of inviting a second wave of coronavirus infections by rapidly lifting initial lockdown measures before an election in June. [Andrej Isakovic/AFP]
'The government only seeks to protect its own interests, the people are collateral damage,' said Jelina Jankovic, a 53-year-old who attended the rally. [Oliver Bunic/AFP]
Protesters are surrounded by tear gas as they clash with riot police outside Serbia's National Assembly building in Belgrade. [Andrej Isakovic/AFP]
People tend to an injured protester during the protest. [Marko Drobnjakovic/AP Photo]
After a peaceful start, Wednesday's rally saw protesters hurl flares and other objects at police who responded with tear gas. [Oliver Bunic/AFP]
Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said 10 policemen have been injured. He did not say how many demonstrators have been hurt. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Serbian riot police clash with protesters. Serbia, a country of seven million, has reported 17,076 COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths. Health authorities say hospitals are running at full capacity and staff are exhausted. [Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo]
A protester wrapped in Serbian flag stands in front of a police line outside the Serbian Parliament. The number of new infections rose to 357 on Wednesday from 299 on Tuesday. [Andrej Cukic/EPA]
