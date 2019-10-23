In Pictures: In Beirut, a revolution in unity over corruption

by Alexander Lerche
Demonstrators climb the graffiti-strewn Martyrs’ Monument in the centre of Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square. On the second day of protests, tents started to appear on the faux grass surrounding the statue, accompanied by deckchairs and sound systems. The inhabitants insist the tents will remain pitched until the government concedes and resigns. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Beirut, Lebanon -  "The WhatsApp tax isn’t why we’re revolting," Lebanese student Jeremy Ouaiss said on his way to a protest party in central Beirut.

"This has been building for so long. We are all Lebanese, and we all know they’ve been stealing from us for years and years."

For almost a week, much of central Beirut has been at a standstill over a since-reversed government plan to implement a $6 monthly tax on WhatsApp users, among other questions being asked of the government.

Within the body of the protests, Lebanon’s youth said it was a ploy to siphon money from students and the unemployed. But they also emphasise that the tax acted as the tipping point following years of government corruption and economic hardship.

In the first two days, security services clashed with demonstrators in small sporadic bouts of violence, with major roads being blocked around the city and the airport.

But by the third afternoon, as more than a million people marched towards Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, the mood mellowed and broke into a revolution of festivities, as Christians, Muslims and Druze found solidarity under the national flag.

Street corners became host to entrepreneurial vendors selling shisha, flags and Halloween masks, creating a "tax-free rebel economy".

Derelict buildings closed off since being destroyed in the civil war, opened en-masse to urban explorers who sought a spot away from the packed streets.

And the pristine walls in Beirut’s wealthy Downtown district became canvasses for graffiti artists now unshackled to issue the movement’s demands for revolt, resignations, and a secular state.

A protester holds up a sign outside the Al-Omari Grand Mosque. A concern many Lebanese share is their education being of little value when the cost of living is so high. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A sea of red, white and green Lebanese flags covers much of Martyrs’ Square. Protesters were jubilant at seeing their compatriots ignore the country's many sectarian flags in favour of unifying under the national banner. “How many types of flags do you see?” asked one protester. “There’s only one, because we’re all Lebanese. Our religion is irrelevant.” [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators stand atop the frame of a broken fence to view the speakers on the steps of the Grand Mosque. The mosque’s central location has led to it becoming a popular site for protesters to meet and gather. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A giant Lebanese flag is carried by the crowd, stretching from the Grand Serail government buildings to the Grand Mosque in Martytrs’ Square. More than a million people were peacefully protesting on Beirut’s streets by the third day. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A protester holds hands with soldier (bottom right) guarding a barricade set up to stop demonstrations spilling into Downtown’s Art Deco Nijme Square. Despite early clashes, many protesters say they hold no animosity towards the army and hope both sides can remain at peace. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
School students pose in their masks atop the abandoned Grand Theatre in Downtown. The theatre opened in 1929 and although it is crumbling, it is one of the few remaining landmarks of pre civil war Beirut. On the second day, demonstrators began tearing down the wooden panels that had prevented them from ever seeing its interiors. By day three, hundreds of people filled its rooftop. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
On older protester sings and dances to music as he is cheered on by a seated circle of younger demonstrators close to the barricade at the Grand Serail. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Protesters attach paper slips with their demands against the razor wire separating them from the Grand Serail. Some called for civil marriage and an independent judiciary. Others demanded a change to the voting age and full gender equality. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A burning flare at midnight lights up the heads of hundreds of protesters. Occasionally, fireworks are lit and fired into the sky from within the crowd. Every flare and bang sparks a wave of cheers and chants for hundreds of metres. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A protester in a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a Lebanese flag in front of the Grand Serail. An army barricade blocks all access to the buildings, with protesters creating a wall of people opposite the rings of razor wire. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Hala Shames and Omar al Baba hand out leaflets for United, a group that aims to continue calling for the protesters’ demands to be met. “We need a better Lebanon,” said Hala. “I lived in Europe for years and I wish Lebanon was more like how they run their politics. There’s nothing but corruption here. I care about the money and not religion – that’s why I’m here. I want a country without corruption and one with electricity that runs for more than a few hours a day.” [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Jeremy Ouaiss and Michelle Kara on their way to a protest rave in Martyrs’ Square. “People are dying in Lebanon because it’s so hard to live. For many people protesting it’s their last hope,” said Ouaiss. “We’re one of the poorest economies in the world, but our government is among the richest in the world. People are so poor they’re not scared anymore.” [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Energy consultant Joe Safi celebrates near a protest party in Beirut’s Downtown district. While many protesters head home around midnight, bars in nearby Gemmayzeh remained stay open late into the morning, catering for those who choose to stay and continue occupying the public spaces. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A graffiti artist adds the final touches to his caricature of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. With the police and army presence restricted to intersections and guarding government buildings, artists found themselves uncensored and turned much of Downtown Beirut into their playground. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Yara El Banna poses in front of a recently completed Molotov Cocktail graffiti mural in Martyrs’ Square. “We’ve been ruled by the same criminals since the civil war,” she said. “We don’t want them anymore. They lie to use. They steal from us. They make us hate each other, and now it’s time for them to leave. We don’t want them anymore. We want a secular state. A state run by experts free of corruption and sectarianism. We want to stay in our country and grow old here and teach our children about this revolution.” [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
