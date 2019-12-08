In Pictures: Bahrain lifts first Gulf Cup trophy

by Showkat Shafi & Sorin Furcoi
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were late entrants into the draw, after they reversed their decision to boycott the tournament. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were late entrants into the draw, after they reversed their decision to boycott the tournament. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Doha, Qatar - Bahrain won the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

Bahrain, who last reached the final in 2004, were finally able to breakthrough after four previous defeats in finals. 

The Saudis were looking to lift the title for the fourth time. During the competition's group stage, Bahrain had lost 0-2 to Saudi Arabia.

The final, originally scheduled to be held at the 40,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium, was moved to the 12,000-seater Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, one of the smaller venues used over the course of the event.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were late entrants into the draw, after they reversed their decision to boycott the tournament over a two-year-old diplomatic dispute with the hosts, Qatar.

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani stand for the national anthems of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani stand for the national anthems of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia ranked 33 places higher than their opponents, according to FIFA's latest rankings. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia ranked 33 places higher than their opponents, according to FIFA's latest rankings. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain last reached the final of the tournament in 2004. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain last reached the final of the tournament in 2004. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Despite a land, air, and sea blockade imposed on Qatar since June 2017, the Saudi and Bahraini football squads flew in directly to Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Despite a land, air, and sea blockade imposed on Qatar since June 2017, the Saudi and Bahraini football squads flew in directly to Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi captain Salman Mohammed Alfaraj had a chance to put his side in the lead with an penalty kick. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi captain Salman Mohammed Alfaraj had a chance to put his side in the lead with an penalty kick. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia were seeking their fourth title at the biennial regional tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia were seeking their fourth title at the biennial regional tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain were finally able to breakthrough after four previous championship attempts. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain were finally able to breakthrough after four previous championship attempts. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain qualified for Sunday's final with a nail-biting win on penalties against three-time winners Iraq. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahrain qualified for Sunday's final with a nail-biting win on penalties against three-time winners Iraq. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini players celebrating their victory after the final whistle of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini players celebrating their victory after the final whistle of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini fans dressed in their national red and white colours occupied six sections of the stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini fans dressed in their national red and white colours occupied six sections of the stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini players lift their first-ever regional title at the Arabian Gulf Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Bahraini players lift their first-ever regional title at the Arabian Gulf Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]