In Pictures: Australians ordered to flee raging wildfires

A view of the Sydney Opera House as smoke haze from the bushfires drifts over the city. [Paul Braven/AAP Image via Reuters]
Australian officials on Wednesday ordered residents and tourists to get out of the way of fast-approaching flames as firefighters struggled to contain more than 150 bushfires raging on both the east and west coasts.

While cooler weather overnight brought some relief for firefighters in the state of New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, attention shifted to its northern neighbour, Queensland, where more than 80 fires threatened lives and homes.

Authorities have issued a "leave immediately" warning, the highest level, for several areas including Noosa, a beachside holiday destination 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland.

"We're expecting people to listen to the warnings and work on their bushfire survival plans and, if in doubt, now is the time to leave," said Greg Christensen, mayor for the Scenic Rim regional council in Queensland.

"This is a very challenging season," Christensen told reporters. "You haven't had bushfires like these bushfires before."

The fires have sparked increasingly acrimonious debate over climate and fire-prevention policies, with the ruling conservative Liberal Party and the minor opposition Australian Greens exchanging barbs.

A satellite photo showing hot, dry and windy weather conditions as fires burn in the eastern part of the state of News South Wales. [NASA via AP]
Residents in the Sydney area were warned this week of 'catastrophic' fire danger. A state of emergency was also declared. [Peter Parks/AFP]
A bushfire burns outside a property near Taree, 350 kilometres (217 miles) north of Sydney. [Peter Parks/AFP]
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from the fires near Nana Glen, Coffs Harbour. [Dan Peled/AAP Image via Reuters]
Firefighters struggle to contain more than 150 bushfires raging on both the east and west coasts. [Darren Pateman/AAP Image via Reuters]
Residents defend a property from a bushfire in Hillsville. The fires have sparked increasingly acrimonious debate over climate and fire-prevention policies. [Peter Parks/AFP]
Property devastated by bushfires at Coutts Crossing, New South Wales. [Jason O'Brien/EPA]
Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia's dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of this outbreak in the southern hemisphere spring has caught many by surprise. [Dean Lewins/AAP Image via Reuters]
Blazes have been spurred by extremely dry conditions after three years of drought in parts of New South Wales and Queensland. [Dan Peled/AAP Image via Reuters]
