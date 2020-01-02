In Pictures: Australia's bushfires force mass exodus of people

Firefighters struggling against the strong wind to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Firefighters struggling against the strong wind to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]

Tens of thousands of holiday makers fled seaside towns on Australia's east coast on Thursday amid advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands of others trapped by the blazes.

Long queues formed outside supermarkets and petrol stations as residents and tourists sought supplies to either bunker down or escape the fires, emptying shelves of staples like bread and milk.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some towns had no access to drinking water.

Authorities urged a mass exodus from several towns on Australia's southeast coast, an area hugely popular in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that extreme heat forecast for the weekend will further stoke the fires.

Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria since Monday and 18 are still missing, officials said on Thursday.

Thousands of people had already been evacuated from the greater adjoining region of East Gippsland in Victoria, one of the largest evacuations in the country since the northern city of Darwin evacuated more than 35,000 people in the aftermath of Cyclone Tracy in 1974.

A home recently destroyed by bushfires can be seen near the town of Bilpin in Sydney. [David Gray/Getty Images]
A home recently destroyed by bushfires can be seen near the town of Bilpin in Sydney. [David Gray/Getty Images]
Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north. A major operation to move people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was underway in Australia on January 2 after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist spots and rural areas killing at least eight people. [Peter Parks/AFP]
Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north. A major operation to move people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was underway in Australia on January 2 after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist spots and rural areas killing at least eight people. [Peter Parks/AFP]
A kangaroo trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
A kangaroo trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) conduct property protection near the town of Sussex Inlet in Sydney. Several dangerous bushfires are burning at an emergency level across NSW as weather conditions deteriorate with temperatures expected to rise in the face of a gusty southerly change. [Sam Mooy/Getty Images]
Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) conduct property protection near the town of Sussex Inlet in Sydney. Several dangerous bushfires are burning at an emergency level across NSW as weather conditions deteriorate with temperatures expected to rise in the face of a gusty southerly change. [Sam Mooy/Getty Images]
A contingent of 39 firefighters from the United States and Canada arrive at Melbourne Airport. The firefighters will assist local crews amid continuing fires across Victoria. [Julian Smith/AAP Image/AP Photo]
A contingent of 39 firefighters from the United States and Canada arrive at Melbourne Airport. The firefighters will assist local crews amid continuing fires across Victoria. [Julian Smith/AAP Image/AP Photo]
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire outside of Batemans Bay in New South Wales. [Peter Parks/AFP]
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire outside of Batemans Bay in New South Wales. [Peter Parks/AFP]
The remains of a car that was destroyed by bushfires sit near a home in the town of Balmoral in Sydney. [David Gray/Getty Images]
The remains of a car that was destroyed by bushfires sit near a home in the town of Balmoral in Sydney. [David Gray/Getty Images]
A horse trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
A horse trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the state of New South Wales. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Bushfires burn between the townships of Bemm River and Cann River in eastern Gippsland. The HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota on Thursday morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town. [Darrian Traynor/Getty Images]
Bushfires burn between the townships of Bemm River and Cann River in eastern Gippsland. The HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota on Thursday morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town. [Darrian Traynor/Getty Images]