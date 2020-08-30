In Pictures: How Ashoura was marked amid coronavirus restrictions

An Iraqi man gestures towards the sky as he takes part in a mourning ritual on the 10th of Muharram in the city of Karbala. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
Thousands of tearful Shia pilgrims wearing gloves and face masks flooded Iraq's city of Karbala on Sunday to mark Ashoura in one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Ashoura, the 10th day of the Muslim month of Muharram, commemorates the killing of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Typically, millions of Shia Muslims from around the world flock to the golden-domed shrine where Hussein's remains are buried, to pray and cry, shoulder-to-shoulder.

But with coronavirus numbers spiking across the globe, this year's commemoration is subdued.

There were notably fewer pilgrims this year as authorities in Iraq, other Shia-majority countries and the United Nations urged people to mark the holiday at home.

Neighbouring Iran, which usually sends tens of thousands to Karbala, is the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country with more than 21,000 coronavirus deaths.

In Afghanistan and Pakistan, health authorities have reported a fall in new virus cases but security remained a top concern, as Ashoura has often been tainted by mass violence targeting Shias.

Many have opted for scaled-down family gatherings but some processions leading up to Ashoura saw thousands turn out, and larger crowds are expected on Sunday.

In crisis-hit Lebanon, which has seen a severe coronavirus spike this month, powerful Shia movements Hezbollah and Amal scrapped large Ashoura processions.

Shia Muslims gather to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammed's grandson Imam Hussein, in Iraq's city of Najaf. [AFP]
Shia Muslims mourn ahead of Ashoura on the streets in Dolat Abad, south of Tehran, Iran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
People wearing face masks attend a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. [Sedat Suna/EPA]
Muslims wearing face masks beat drums as they take part in a Muharram procession in Kolkata, India. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload after the US and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shia Muslim as people attempted a religious procession in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. On Friday, police and paramilitary soldiers detained dozens of Muslims participating in religious processions in the region. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
People wearing protective face masks mourn in a ceremony commemorating the death of Prophet Muhammed's grandson Hussein at the Tehran University Musalla, Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Kuwaiti Shia Muslim worshippers attend a mourning ritual. [Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]
Pakistani Shia Muslims touch Zuljanah, a horse symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during a mourning procession in Lahore, Pakistan. [Rahat Dar/EPA]
Afghani Shia Muslims attend a mourning procession in Herat, Afghanistan. [Jalil Rezyee/EPA]
Lebanese Shia Muslims cook Harissah, a traditional dish made to distribute to the poor during the commemoration in the Ain Qana village in the south of Lebanon. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
