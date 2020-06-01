In Pictures: Anti-racism solidarity protests held across world

Hundreds gathered in central London, UK, and marched to the US Embassy to protest against the death of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. [Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP]
People in several cities around the world have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the US, which were triggered after the killing of a Black man at the hands of the police.

Several thousand people marched in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, on Monday to protest the killing of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis. The officer, who has since been fired and charged for murder, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe".

Many people around the world have watched with growing unease the civil unrest in the US after the latest in a series of police killings of Black men, women and children.

The Auckland protesters marched to the US Consulate, where they knelt, holding banners reading "I can't breathe" and "The real virus is racism". Hundreds more joined the peaceful protests and vigils elsewhere in New Zealand, where Monday was a public holiday.

At a gathering in central London on Sunday, thousands offered support for American demonstrators, chanting "No justice! No peace!" and waving placards with messages like: "How many more?"

In Brazil, hundreds of people protested crimes committed by the police against Black people in Rio de Janeiro's working-class neighbourhoods, known as favelas. Police used tear gas to disperse them, forcing some demonstrators to repeat Floyd's words: "I can't breathe."

In Canada, an anti-racism protest degenerated into clashes between Montreal police and some demonstrators.

People join a Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square to protest the death of George Floyd and in support of the demonstrations in the US. [Hollie Adams/Getty Images]
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter placard demanding "Justice for George" and other victims of racism and police brutality in Montreal's Place du Canada. [Eric Thomas/AFP]
Several thousand demonstrators marched on Sunday in central Montreal, Canada, against racism and police violence, in solidarity with demonstrations in the US. [Eric Thomas/AFP]
Women protest against crimes committed by the police against Black people in the favelas, outside Rio de Janeiro's state government, Brazil. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrated after scoring a goal against SC Paderborn 07 by tearing off his shirt to reveal a shirt with "Justice for George Floyd" on it. [Lars Baron/EPA]
A woman used her face mask as a placard, writing "Black lives matter more than white feelings" and protesting at Hermannplatz Square in Neukoelln, Berlin, Germany. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
Protesters against police brutality in the US in front of the US embassy in Berlin. [Michele Tantussi/EPA]
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement hold placards and banners to protest against US police brutality in front of the US Embassy in Berlin. [Michele Tantussi/EPA]
New Zealand protesters hold a vigil against the killing of Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest outside New Zealand Parliament in Wellington. [David Lintott/AFP]
Protesters perform a haka - a traditional warrior dance performed by the Maori Indigenous community - after marching down Queen Street in Auckland during a rally organised in solidarity with protests across the US. [Hannah Peters/Getty Images]
