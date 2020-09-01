In Pictures: Anti-goverment protests in Beirut turn violent

Hundreds of people gathered in Martyrs' Square to mark the centennial and protest the governing class. [Arwa Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of people gathered in Martyrs' Square to mark the centennial and protest the governing class. [Arwa Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]

Protesters in Beirut attempted to storm the Parliament of Lebanon on Tuesday.

Some protesters gathered in the streets, attempting to smash down walls leading to the government building. Some managed to break through one gate before they were forced back by police with tear gas.

Activists have blamed the country's entrenched political class for the August 4 explosion of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had languished in the port for years.

Violent clashes erupted with protesters throwing tear gas, which was being used to disperse demonstrators, back at officers, sparking condemnation from activists who denounced the police for beating protesters and alleged that French tear gas had been used.

A military vehicle was also called in to deal with the crowds.

Protesters called for a "new Lebanon" without its reviled leaders, urging visiting French President Emmanuel Macron not to cooperate with them.

In the capital's Martyrs' Square, not far from the port, demonstrators one by one took to a stage to make their demands: a secular state, civil marriage, a productive economy.

Waving Lebanese flags and denouncing "corrupt" politicians, others nearby demanded the birth of a new secular state and the end of what they view as a broken political power-sharing system.

"The first century has been nothing but wars, foreign occupation, poverty, corruption, emigration, sectarian divisions, and now this explosion that killed and wounded thousands," said 21-year-old port worker Omar.

"We urgently need to revamp this system," he said, referring to a political arrangement that seeks to share power between Lebanon's myriad religious communities but instead often leads to an endless deadlock.

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a protest near Parliament Square in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a protest near Parliament Square in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Demonstrators confront security forces during the protests in downtown Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Demonstrators confront security forces during the protests in downtown Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
The protests coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut for the second time since the explosion that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left 300,000 others homeless. [AFP]
The protests coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut for the second time since the explosion that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and left 300,000 others homeless. [AFP]
Protesters use metal frames to climb over steel walls surrounding Lebanon's heavily fortified Parliament complex. [AFP]
Protesters use metal frames to climb over steel walls surrounding Lebanon's heavily fortified Parliament complex. [AFP]
A protester uses a badminton racket to send back a tear gas canister fired by security forces amid the anti-government demonstration in the centre of Beirut. [AFP]
A protester uses a badminton racket to send back a tear gas canister fired by security forces amid the anti-government demonstration in the centre of Beirut. [AFP]
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters near Parliament Square. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters near Parliament Square. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester throws stones towards riot police. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester throws stones towards riot police. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
An armoured vehicle was called in to deal with the crowds. [AFP]
An armoured vehicle was called in to deal with the crowds. [AFP]