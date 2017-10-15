In Pictures: Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami

A girl carries valuables from the ruins of her house after the earthquake hit the Balaroa sub-district in Palu. [Beawiharta/Reuters]
The death toll in Indonesia's twin quake-tsunami disaster climbed to 1,424 on Thursday with time running out to rescue survivors six days after the disaster struck.

Residents on Sulawesi Island's west coast scavenged for food in farms and orchards as the government struggled to overcome shortages of water, food, shelter and fuel in a disaster zone with no power and degraded communications.

Most of the confirmed dead were in Palu, while losses in remote areas are yet unknown.

Communication links are down and bridges and roads have been destroyed or blocked.

In 2004, an earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

Soldiers unload food aid from a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) supply plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu. [Darren Whiteside/Reuters]
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Indonesian soldiers carry a body from the ruins in earthquake-struck Balaroa district in Palu. [Beawiharta/Reuters]
The ruins of a house in Balaroa district, Palu. [Beawiharta /Reuters]
An earthquake victim at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
People wait to buy petrol at Pertamina gas station in Palu. [Beawiharta/Reuters]
A suitcase lies abandoned on a road destroyed by an earthquake in the Balaroa district of Palu. [Beawiharta/Reuters]
An excavator helping with search operations in the Balaroa district of Palu. [Beawiharta/Reuters]
A man salvages what he can from a warehouse damaged by Friday's tsunami in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
