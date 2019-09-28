In pictures: Afghans vote for president

Women queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Herat. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Voters across Afghanistan are casting their ballots to pick their country's next leader.

The winner is expected to play a key part in the efforts to end the war with the Taliban, which controls more of the country than at any time since its toppling in a US-led invasion in 2001.

The armed group refuses to negotiate with the Afghan government and has denounced the election as a "sham". It has urged voters to stay away from polling stations, which it threatened to attack.

Amid rising security concerns, tens of thousands of security forces were deployed on Saturday across the country to protect voters.

The election, which has been delayed twice, is taking place after talks between the United States and the Taliban collapsed earlier this month.

The polls opened at 7am local time (2:30 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 3pm (12:30 GMT). [Parwiz/Reuters]
Saturday's presidential election is the fourth since the fall of the Taliban in 2001. [Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]
An election official checks a voter's documents with an UV flashlight at a polling station in Kabul. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
As part of the biometric voting system, an election official takes the picture of a woman before she casts her ballot in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
To protect voters and polling stations, tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across the country. [Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]
An Independent Election Commission (IEC) official (L) helps a woman to cast her vote at a polling station in Herat [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Some 9.5 million people registered to vote in the presidential election. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
A presidential candidate must secure 50 percent of the vote to win outright. If no candidate crosses the threshold, a runoff will be held between the top two contenders - most likely on November 23. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Preliminary results are not expected before October 17, and the final results will be announced on November 7. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
