In Pictures: 24th Arabian Gulf Cup kicks off to packed stadiums

by Sorin Furcoi
The football tournament's opening ceremony was held at the 40,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The 24th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup has kicked off in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were included late in the draw after reversing an earlier decision to boycott the football event over a more than two-year-old diplomatic dispute with the host nation.

The opening match on Tuesday saw Iraq defeating Qatar, who last year were crowned champions of Asia, 2-1 at Khalifa Stadium.

Eight teams - Qatar, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and titleholders Oman - are participating in the regional event. The final will be held on December 8.

Qatar will also host FIFA's Club World Cup from December 11 to December 21, about three years before welcoming the top national teams for the World Cup 2022.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The match was attended by almost 38,000 fans. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The opening match saw Iraq beat hosts and Asia champions Qatar 2-1. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Both teams have won the Gulf Cup three times. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Iraqi players sing the national anthem before kick-off. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
This is the fourth time Qatar is hosting the regional event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Eight teams - Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Yemen and title holders Oman - are participating in the event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari forward Yusuf Abdurisag dribbles past Iraqi midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Iraqi squad celebrating the first of the two goals scored by midfielder Mohammed Qasim Majid. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar came close to levelling but were unable to break the opponent's defences. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Iraqi bench celebrating their 2-1 victory after the final whistle. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iraqi fans celebrating their team's victory in the opening match of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup against Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
