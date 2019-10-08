Photos: Hot air balloons ride over Turkey's iconic Cappadocia

A total of 437,516 tourists enjoyed hot air balloon tours in Turkey's charming touristic hub, Cappadocia, between January and September, according to data compiled by the Anadolu news agency.

Cappadocia, listed as one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, is famous with its distinctive plateau, valleys, hills, unique fairy chimney volcanic cones, colourful frescos covering underground cities, boutique hotels, houses carved into rocks, rock churches, chapels, and shelters used by the early Christians.

The hot balloon rides over the skies of Cappadocia for an hour costs $186 to $220 a person. The tours generated $86m in revenue in the first nine months of this year, the data showed.