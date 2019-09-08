In photos: The destructive path of a monster

Aug 27 - Officials in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, watch the track as it continues to get closer to the island. When Dorian approached, it moved east across the U.S. Virgin Islands. [Orlando Barria/EPA]
Hurricane Dorian first appeared in the Atlantic on August 26 and islands in the eastern Caribbean went on alert as the storm strengthened.

Barbados and St Lucia were the first impacted by the Category 1 hurricane.

Dorian then entered in the Caribbean and set its sights on Puerto Rico. But it was eventually the US Virgin Islands that were hit by the storm.

After moving north out of the Caribbean, Dorian strengthened quickly into a major hurricane and took aim at the Bahamas.

Just after reaching Category 5 intensity, Dorian made landfall on Abaco, Bahamas. It then slowed down to a crawl and eventually to a stop over Grand Bahama Island for 36 hours.

Once Dorian began to move again, it headed north, then northwest, just off the US coastline with strong storm surge for Georgia and the Carolinas.

It eventually made another landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for a short period of time.

Picking up pace back in the Atlantic, Dorian made a final landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada.

A woman watches the sea from the door of her home in El Negro, Yabucoa municipality, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's government warned residents to be prepared for the arrival of Dorian. [Thais Llorca/EPA]
August 30 - One loaf of bread sits on a shelf at a Walmart Supercenter on Merritt Island, Florida. Floridians stocked up on supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
September 2 - An image of Hurricane Dorian snapped by NASA astronaut Christian Koch from the International Space Station during a flyover. [NASA/EPA]
September 3 - An aerial image of damage caused by Dorian to the island Great Abaco, Bahamas. The island was the first to get hit after the hurricane turned into a Category 5 hurricane. [LPhot Paul Halliwell/EPA]
September 4 - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser with one of the survivors from Hurricane Dorian after rescuing the woman in Treasure Key, Bahamas [Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez/EPA]
September 5 - Waves begin to rise from the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Dorian approaches Rodanthe, North Carolina, after beginning to turn north from the Bahamas. [Joim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
September 6 - Waves from the Atlantic Ocean destroyed the far end of the Nags Head Fishing Pier as Hurricane Dorian struck North Carolina. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
September 7 - A crane lays against a construction site during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. [John Morris/Reuters]
