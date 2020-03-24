Photos: China's Great Wall as curbs lifted in COVID-19 epicentre

A person along a section of the Great Wall in Badaling in Beijing on its first day of reopening after the scenic site's coronavirus related closure. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
On Tuesday, China announced that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

There are signs that life is returning to normal in the region, with authorities reopening a popular section of the iconic Great Wall.

The Hubei Health Commission announced it would lift curbs on outgoing travellers starting March 25, provided they had a health clearance code.

The provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first appeared and which has been in total lockdown since January 23, will see its travel restrictions lifted on April 8.

But there are also fears about a second wave of infections in the country, created by people arriving from overseas. As nations across the globe battle to contain the pandemic, China's tally of imported cases has soared.

Authorities reopened a popular section of the Great Wall on Tuesday. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
China announced on Tuesday that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Affected by the new coronavirus, the Badaling Great Wall was closed on January 25. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
The Badaling section will be open from 9am to 4pm every day (01-08:00 GMT) only for one designated route. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
Starting Monday, visitors were able to buy tickets in advance through the official website of the Badaling Great Wall. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
The flow of visitors on the opened route will be kept under 30 percent of its handling capacity, to ensure their heath and safety. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
Health declarations and body temperature tests are required before visitors enter the Great Wall in Badaling. [Lintao Zhang/Getty Images]
