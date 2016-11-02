Palestine Marathon puts spotlight on right of movement

by Anne Paq
"We always come to the news for something bad, but now we are on the news for something nice," says Saja, 22, student, from Ramallah. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"We always come to the news for something bad, but now we are on the news for something nice," says Saja, 22, student, from Ramallah. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]

Bethlehem, Palestine - Thousands of people have taken part in the Palestine Marathon, an annual event in the Bethlehem area of West Bank.

Like in previous years, the marathon on Friday - the event's sixth edition - attracted people from all over the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as abroad.

For many foreigners, the event represents an opportunity to visit Palestine for the first time and witness the conditions Palestinians are living in. 

"This is fantastic feeling today; to be here and to stand with Palestinians," said Deena, a 29-year-old from England.

"We walk alongside the Wall, we see the segregated land. We see Aida refugee camp and its poverty, but we also feel how wonderful are Palestinians. This is my first time in Palestine, and I feel ashamed I was so ignorant. It's important to show solidarity", added Deena.

The website of the event state that its objective is "to focus the lens on the basic right to move freely in Palestine".

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, there are more than 500 obstacles - checkpoints, roadblocks, earth mounds, etc. - across West Bank roads which restrict Palestinian vehicular movement. 

These also restrict the movement of marathon participants. In order to complete the 42km race, participants have to complete two loops of the same route to avoid encountering Israeli military checkpoints or settlements.

Some use the even to highlight the violation of human rights by carrying signs in solidarity with Palestinians.

The marathon is also a way to promote tourism in Palestine, and there are many activities organised around the event.

Some 7,000 people registered to take part in this year's marathon, which was won by Ukrainian Yuri Vladigier.

The Palestine Marathon attracted 7,000 participants. In just six years, it has managed to gain international recognition. Many Palestinians however cannot participate to the event, as Gaza remains under siege. Very few permits are being granted every year, while many Palestinian refugees cannot visit due to Israeli restrictions. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The Palestine Marathon attracted 7,000 participants. In just six years, it has managed to gain international recognition. Many Palestinians however cannot participate to the event, as Gaza remains under siege. Very few permits are being granted every year, while many Palestinian refugees cannot visit due to Israeli restrictions. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The marathon is a source of celebration and enjoyment in Bethlehem, with the participation of many groups and volunteers. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The marathon is a source of celebration and enjoyment in Bethlehem, with the participation of many groups and volunteers. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
There is also a 5km race so that everyone can participate, including families and children. Full marathon runners had to complete two laps of the same route, as organisers were unable to find a single course of 42 uninterrupted kilometres under the control of the Palestinian Authority. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
There is also a 5km race so that everyone can participate, including families and children. Full marathon runners had to complete two laps of the same route, as organisers were unable to find a single course of 42 uninterrupted kilometres under the control of the Palestinian Authority. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"This is my first time in Palestine; I have been here for only four days," says Peter, 26, from Scotland. "We have been everywhere to Nablus, Hebron, Jerusalem. We were chased by settlers in Hebron! To actually see a person hating another one just because of the race, that was so shocking." [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"This is my first time in Palestine; I have been here for only four days," says Peter, 26, from Scotland. "We have been everywhere to Nablus, Hebron, Jerusalem. We were chased by settlers in Hebron! To actually see a person hating another one just because of the race, that was so shocking." [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
In the West Bank, Palestinians' freedom of movement is severely restricted. The Wall and the numerous military checkpoints in the West Bank have a devastating impact on Palestinians' lives. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
In the West Bank, Palestinians' freedom of movement is severely restricted. The Wall and the numerous military checkpoints in the West Bank have a devastating impact on Palestinians' lives. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"I am excited about today. You see everyone together, all kinds of people. We want to show that we are here and that we should have the right of movement. Today it's also exceptional for us, people with disabilities, the streets are open. Today you feel free," says Shereen, 30, from Bethlehem who is wheelchair-bound. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"I am excited about today. You see everyone together, all kinds of people. We want to show that we are here and that we should have the right of movement. Today it's also exceptional for us, people with disabilities, the streets are open. Today you feel free," says Shereen, 30, from Bethlehem who is wheelchair-bound. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A participant raises a sign to support imprisoned teenager Ahed Tamimi. Ahed a young activist from the village of Nabi Saleh, was arrested by Israeli authorities on the night of December 19, 2017, following a video that went viral, where she is seen physically confronting two Israeli soldiers in the entrance of her home. She has been sentenced to eight months in prison. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A participant raises a sign to support imprisoned teenager Ahed Tamimi. Ahed a young activist from the village of Nabi Saleh, was arrested by Israeli authorities on the night of December 19, 2017, following a video that went viral, where she is seen physically confronting two Israeli soldiers in the entrance of her home. She has been sentenced to eight months in prison. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"Today our message to the whole world is that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine forever. Jerusalem will not be abandoned by the Palestinian people. Freedom of movement is a right for Palestinians. This right we will achieve it. This occupation will not make us afraid," says Mazen, 50, from Al-Azzeh camp. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"Today our message to the whole world is that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine forever. Jerusalem will not be abandoned by the Palestinian people. Freedom of movement is a right for Palestinians. This right we will achieve it. This occupation will not make us afraid," says Mazen, 50, from Al-Azzeh camp. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The route of the marathon passes through Aida refugee camp, where some women sit holding pictures of their loved ones in prison. Israeli forces routinely enter the camp at night to arrest residents. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The route of the marathon passes through Aida refugee camp, where some women sit holding pictures of their loved ones in prison. Israeli forces routinely enter the camp at night to arrest residents. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A giant key at Aida symbolises the right of return for Palestinian refugees. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A giant key at Aida symbolises the right of return for Palestinian refugees. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The Israeli wall was built just a few meters away from the houses of the Aida camp [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
The Israeli wall was built just a few meters away from the houses of the Aida camp [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"We are people living under occupation. Everything is forbidden here. We came to say to the world that we are free people, and that we have the right to live as all the people," says Same, 45, from Bethlehem. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
"We are people living under occupation. Everything is forbidden here. We came to say to the world that we are free people, and that we have the right to live as all the people," says Same, 45, from Bethlehem. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Freedom of movement is a universal human right. Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says that 'everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.' [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Freedom of movement is a universal human right. Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says that 'everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.' [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

Profile: Osama bin Laden

Profile: Osama bin Laden

The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.