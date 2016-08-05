Pain lives on for families of students crushed in Sichuan quake

by Peng Peng
Xingxiu town was the epicentre of the devastating 2008 earthquake. Almost all its buildings were destroyed, including the town's middle school. Xingxiu has been rebuilt, but the rubble of the school has been preserved as part of an official memorial site. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Sichuan province, China -  On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck the mountainous western province of Sichuan, China, killing nearly 90,000 people.

Among the dead were thousands of students who were crushed to death when their poorly-constructed classrooms collapsed.

The government has since directed substantial resources into rebuilding the quake-affected zone, but a decade later the students' death is still a source of national heartbreak.

Zhao Xinghua and his wife Chen Jinlian lost their only son Chen Yi, who died in his elementary school classroom.

Zhao and his wife adopted a girl four years after the death of their son; one year later, Zhao's wife gave birth to a boy.

Even though life has moved on, Zhao still finds it impossible to forget his son killed in the 2008 earthquake, or to forgive those responsible for the collapse of the school buildings.

Power plant workers lay flowers at a mass tomb in Yingxiu to commemorate their colleagues who died in the earthquake. It was built for about 7,000 victims of the earthquake. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Visitors stand by a monument where flowers and wreaths are laid by people to pay tribute to the earthquake victims. The monument is a replica of a clock that stopped at 2:28pm in a classroom when the earthquake hit and an engraving of the tremor's date. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Visitors walk by the debris of collapsed school buildings. The students' deaths remain a source of national heartbreak for the Chinese. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Zhao Xinghua and his wife Chen Jinlian watch their daughter Zhao Youwen and son Zhao Youcheng drawing. Zhao said he is generally easy with his children but is very strict when it comes to their education. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Zhao holds a framed portrait of his son, Zhao Yi, who died in the earthquake. He says he finds it impossible to forget his son, often staying alone in his room and holding Zhao Yi's portrait. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Zhao plays with his son and daughter. He says he cherishes the time he spends with his children. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Zhao says life has moved on and gradually improved, although he still feels the pain of losing his son. Zhao says he and his wife plan to work as long as they can and will not retire until the two children finish university - he will be over 70. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
Zhao and his wife now run a private clinic in a house he rebuilt five years ago. It’s not easy to raise two children, Zhao says, adding that he and his wife have to work very hard to support the family. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
A new school was built about two years after Zhao's son died when his classroom collapsed. Zhao says the quality of the new school buildings is much better, but that he will never forgive those who were responsible for the poor quality of the old structures. [Peng Peng/Al Jazeera]
