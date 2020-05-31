From NY to Seattle, protests against police brutality escalate

A demonstrator faces off with police officers during a protest in Denver, Colorado. [Jason Connolly/AFP]
Demonstrations have once again erupted in major cities across the United States as thousands came together to protest against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody.

From Seattle to New York, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding tougher charges and more arrests over the death of Floyd, who stopped breathing after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer in Minneapolis, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

As some protests turned violent, a number of governors activated the National Guard, and several cities ordered residents to stay indoors overnight.

Protesters shut down northbound highway I-95 in Miami, Florida. [Adam DelGiudice/AFP]
Major cities imposed curfews as angry demonstrators ignored warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop the protests over police brutality "cold". [Jason Redmond/AFP]
A Denver police officer shoots a pepper ball at a man as he retreats during a protest outside the State Capitol. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta were among two dozen cities ordering people to stay indoors overnight as more states called in National Guard soldiers to help control the civil unrest. [Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/AFP]
Police detain demonstrators during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia. [Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/AFP]
Trump blamed the "extreme left" for the violence, including widespread looting and arson in Minneapolis, saying "rioters" were dishonouring the memory of Floyd. [Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/AFP]
New York City police officers detain a protester during a march in Brooklyn. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
At least two police cars were set on fire during the protests in New York City. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Democratic candidate Joe Biden condemned the violence of the protests, but said US citizens had every right to demonstrate. [Wong Maye-E/AP Photo]
Demonstrators nationwide chanted slogans such as "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe", which Floyd was heard saying repeatedly before he died. [Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo]
Minnesota Governor Tim Walzs said he was mobilising the state's entire 13,000-strong National Guard to deal with people who have looted shops and set fires in the Minneapolis-St Paul area. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Smoke rises from a police cruiser set ablaze in central Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [Matt Rourke/AP Photo]
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Dallas, Texas. [Larry W. Smith/EPA]
In Washington, DC, protesters faced off with secret service agents outside the White House for a second straight night. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
Protests have continued even after Chauvin, the now-fired Minneapolis police officer accused of Floyd's death, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder on Friday. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
