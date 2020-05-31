From NY to Seattle, protests against police brutality escalate

Demonstrations have once again erupted in major cities across the United States as thousands came together to protest against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody.

From Seattle to New York, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding tougher charges and more arrests over the death of Floyd, who stopped breathing after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer in Minneapolis, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

As some protests turned violent, a number of governors activated the National Guard, and several cities ordered residents to stay indoors overnight.