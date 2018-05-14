Nakba: 'Day of Catastrophe' observed by Palestinians 

by Anne Paq
A Palestinian girl carries a wooden key with "Return" written on it in the West Bank village of Budrus. The right of return of Palestinian refugees is enshrined in the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 passed on December 11, 1948. It is estimated the number of Palestinian refugees exceeds four million. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
For seven decades, Palestinians have commemorated the Nakba, or "Catastrophe, when the ethnic cleansing of more than 700,000 Palestinians took place along with the destruction of more than 500 villages.

The Nakba commemoration this year marked 70 years of dispossession of the refugees - now numbering in the millions - who are still waiting for their right of return.

The commemoration occurred a day after the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which triggered protests across the country.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed more than 60 people and wounded thousands of others after opening live fire and shooting tear gas canisters at the protesters.

In the West Bank village of Budrus, residents walked towards the Israeli separation barrier calling for the right of return.

Community organiser Ayed Morrar told Al Jazeera the protest was organised "to show support to the people who were killed in cold blood yesterday in the Gaza Strip".

"We also protested to refuse the US decision to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem, because Jerusalem is our capital," Morrar said. "Our right to return to our homes is still alive, and we will never forget it."

After some Palestinian youth managed to break down parts of the separation barrier, Israeli soldiers began firing tear gas.

Soldiers then entered the village cemetery and began shooting rubber-coated steel bullets at the Palestinian stone-throwers.

In Ramallah, several Palestinians were wounded, including a medic, after the Israeli army fired live ammunition, tear gas, and rubber-coated steel rounds.

A young man walks in front of shops in Ramallah that are closed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Nakba and protest the killings that took place in the Gaza Strip. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians march with banners and black flags during a demonstration for Nakba Day in the West Bank village of Budrus. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian youth throws stones at an Israeli jeep after he broke through the Israeli barrier in Budrus. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Budrus is known for its unarmed resistance and has regularly organised protests against the Israeli wall and occupation since 2003. The villagers succeeded in diverting the separation wall from its original path, saving their olive trees and almost all of the land that would have been annexed by Israel. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians use burning tyres to obstruct the view of Israeli snipers during clashes near the Bet El Israeli settlement north of Ramallah. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian youth smokes during protests on Nakba Day. The area near the Beit El settlement and compound is regularly the scene of violence. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
An Israeli soldier points his rifle at Palestinian protesters. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian medics react to shooting by Israeli forces. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians carry a wounded medic during the protests. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
There were many protests and clashes across the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and Israel to mark the 70th anniversary of the Nakba. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
According to the Ministry of Health, 27 people were injured in the West Bank protests. One is in serious condition after being shot in the back during clashes near the Beit El settlement. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians shout slogans and burn tyres during protests on Nakba Day near the Beit El settlement. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian youth covers his face with a T-shirt with the portrait of Palestinian author Ghassan Kanafani - a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian youths enjoy swinging during a moment of quiet amid the violence. [Anne Paq/Al Jazeera]
