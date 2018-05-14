Mosul's body collectors

by Vincent Haiges
Volunteers carry a body through the al-Midan neighbourhood in Mosul's Old City. Al-Midan was the oldest neighbourhood in Mosul and the last place where the fighting between the Iraqi army and ISIL took place. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
Mosul, Iraq - More than nine months after the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) was defeated in Mosul, the city's residents continue to deal with the aftermath of the battle.

Thousands of dead bodies belonging to civilians and ISIL fighters are still beneath the rubble in Mosul's Old City.

While Iraq's civil defence initially refused to pick up the bodies of ISIL fighters, a group of young volunteers started to recover the bodies. 

The al-Midan neighbourhood, which was the last bastion of ISIL fighters during the final stages of the battle over control of the city, is the epicentre of the destruction.

Severe shelling by coalition warplanes resulted in dozens of collapsed houses and hundreds of people buried under the rubble.

Without any formal training or expertise, the group of young volunteers collects the dead bodies, working in the morning hours when the smell is not too intense. 

Initially, they were a team of four, but through social media exposure, the group grew to about 30 members.

Their task is not an easy one.

Many of the bodies belonging to ISIL fighters still have their suicide belts around, making their collection dangerous and difficult.

After seven months, they had collected more than 1,200 bodies.

Since the civil defence recently returned to work, the group of volunteers looks for the next way to make a positive contribution to the rehabilitation of their city.

Initially, four friends started to collect the dead bodies in October 2017. The Civil Defense Corps of Iraq stopped their work in January 2018 because they said there were no further civilians beneath the rubble and they refused to collect the dead bodies of ISIL fighters. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
A part of the group walks through the debris of the al-Midan neighbourhood in Mosul's old town. They want to collect all the dead bodies - irrespective of their identity. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
Volunteers use improvised ropes to pull up the bodies. The group does not have professional tools for its work. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
Volunteers carry a dead body across the rubble. The group works in the early morning hours due to the smell of the dead bodies. 'The bodies need to be removed. You can smell them in the neighbourhoods where people [have] already started to return,' says one volunteer. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
A volunteer collects a dead body. Many in the group are young, some just recently turned 18. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
With the representation of their work on social media, the group has grown to some 30 people. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
The group estimates that 80 to 90 percent of the bodies they collected are ISIL fighters. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
A volunteer carries a dead body through a completely destroyed part of the al-Midan neighbourhood. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
Suicide belts removed from the dead bodies of ISIL fighters. The mines and explosives left behind by ISIL are still a major threat in the city. Some estimates say it could take a decade before Mosul is cleared. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
Mosul's old town is one of the most weapon-contaminated places on the Earth. It is littered with hand grenades, unexploded artillery, pressure plates and complex booby traps. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
On an average day, the group finds up to 20 dead bodies. On some days, they have found up to 200 dead bodies. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
By their own estimations, the group has found up to 1,200 dead bodies since they started there work in October 2017. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
The bodies are picked up by the ministry of health after being collected. This month, the Civil Defense Corps returned to collect the residual bodies. [Vincent Haiges/Al Jazeera]
