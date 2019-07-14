Monsoon rains trigger deadly flooding in Nepal

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 50 people in Nepal since delayed monsoon rains began pounding the region on Friday.

At least 30 others are missing, either swept by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides, and 28 more people have been treated for injuries.

Officials said the Kosi River in eastern Nepal had risen above the danger mark.

"Though rains have eased in some areas, people should remain very careful as there are chances of heavy rains through Sunday," weather department official Bibhuti Pokharel told Reuters news agency.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September, are crucial for Nepal, a country of 30 million people, and India, which both depend on the annual downpours for farming.