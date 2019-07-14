Monsoon rains trigger deadly flooding in Nepal

An emergency responder carries a woman from flooded houses in Kathmandu. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 50 people in Nepal since delayed monsoon rains began pounding the region on Friday.

At least 30 others are missing, either swept by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides, and 28 more people have been treated for injuries.

Officials said the Kosi River in eastern Nepal had risen above the danger mark.

"Though rains have eased in some areas, people should remain very careful as there are chances of heavy rains through Sunday," weather department official Bibhuti Pokharel told Reuters news agency.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September, are crucial for Nepal, a country of 30 million people, and India, which both depend on the annual downpours for farming.

Residents look from a balcony to a flooded neighbourhood in Kathmandu. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepalese people watch as army soldiers rescue people from their flooded homes in Kathmandu. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
More than 10,000 people are estimated to have been displaced in Nepal. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Nepal's security forces have been deployed to assist ongoing search-and-rescue operations. More than 1,100 have been rescued from flooded areas. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned of more troubles ahead for the southern region near the main rivers. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Residents of Kathmandu walk towards dry ground from a flooded colony. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal's government says it has 'mobilised all resources' for rescue and relief and have now reached all affected areas. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
