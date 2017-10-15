The Mongolian herders fighting to save life on the steppes

by Henry Wilkins
Mongolia is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world - second only to Greenland - but traditional circular tents known as "gers" can be seen dotted throughout the landscape. The vast majority of herder families live in gers.
Ulaanbaatar, MongoliaSince it emerged from Soviet rule in the early nineties, Mongolia’s vast grasslands have fallen into decline.

Under communism and the planned economy, the number of animals that lived on the steppe was tightly controlled. Today however, under Chapter 52 of Mongolia’s pasture management law, the steppe has been opened to all and there is no limit to the number of animals herders keep.

Overpopulation of livestock and the effects of climate change mean grass on the steppe, which animals eat to survive, is becoming thinner year on year. The nomads who have herded animals on horseback for centuries are finding it harder to keep their animals, the main source of their livelihoods, fed properly.

With their livelihoods at risk, some are being forced to the capital, into Ulaanbaatar’s "Ger districts".

Approximately 60 percent of Ulaanbaatar’s population are crowded into these areas, which often lack basic sanitation, running water and enough places in local schools.

But some herders are bucking the trend of moving to the city and are fighting to bring about changes that could save the steppe from further degradation.

With some help from schemes supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), The Swiss Development Agency and the Global Agenda for Sustainable Livestock, groups of herders are attempting to show how proper management of the grassland can stop the degradation.

Their work has acted as a template for a proposed change in the Chapter 52 law that could see the grasslands begin to recover, and the herders nomadic way of life continue, in one of the few parts of the world it still exists.

Although many centuries-old traditions such as using irons for branding horses remain, signs of modernity are everywhere. Many families who live in gers have solar panels, televisions and smartphones. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Iron brands are now dipped in cans of liquid nitrogen for freeze branding, which is thought to be a more humane process than hot branding as it numbs the point of contact with the animal. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
A side-effect of increasing modernity is that the grasslands of Mongolia are gradually deteriorating. It is becoming more and more difficult for herders to feed their livestock and maintain their way of life. Climate change has played a major role in this with temperatures on the steppe increasing rapidly over the last five decades, increasing desertification. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Since the communist era ended, the amount of livestock on the steppe has increased by around 80 percent. Today herder families typically keep between two to five hundred heads of livestock. Goats are especially numerous as their hair can be sold for a high price to make cashmere. Unlike other animals, some research suggests goats also eat the root of the grass, which could be a cause for accelerated degradation. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Erdenebat lost his herd after he used them for collateral on a loan which he defaulted on. He now works for another herder based in the region of Tsenkher Soum taking care of his animals. "I hope that the owner will pay me in livestock so I can start my own herd again," he says. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Some herders look to alternative sources of income as traditional livelihoods disappear. Battur gives yak rides to passing tourists at Taikhar Rock, a famous landmark. He has around 65 goats in his herd, but says government policy and the increased number of animals on the steppe means he can't compete with bigger herders. He worries he may have to move to Ulaanbaatar. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Many herders who have lost their livelihoods on the steppe are forced to move to Mongolia's capital. Nearly half of Mongolia's 3 million people now live in the country's only major city. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Batgerel, 50, once lived on the steppe but since her family lost their herd she moved to one of Ulanbataar's ger districts. In the ger districts families live in tents on the outskirts of the city. They often lack running water, sanitation and enough space in local schools. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Some herder families have decided to stay and fight to preserve the grasslands for future generations instead. Lus Takhilga and her family have participated in Green Gold, a project run by the Swiss Development Agency. It encourages herder families to use the grassland sustainably by allowing pastures time to recover. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
The area of land on the left was managed sustainably under the Green Gold project while the area on the right has been over grazed. The Swiss Development Agency believes that much of Mongolia's grassland could recover within 10 years if properly managed. The work carried out under Green Gold now looks set to bring about a change in pasture management law. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
The Purevsuren family, from Mongolia's High Mountain region, took part in a pilot scheme led by Leicester University in the UK, incentivising them to reduce the number of animals they keep, using carbon credits. The FAO says that to reduce the number of animals on the steppe, export markets must be found for Mongolia's abundance of meat which has huge potential for the country's economy as well as bringing animal numbers down. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Another step towards stopping grassland degradation is encouraging herders to keep less goats. Bodios runs a business that buys yak fur from herders, manufactures it into cashmere and then sells it at a high end store in Ulaanbaatar. Yak herding causes less damage to the grassland than goat herding. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
Mukh-Ider, 14, riding his horse Khuren. Although the grasslands' recovery would bring relief for many herder families, there are other challenges facing their way of life. After completing school many boys stay on the steppe to help their families manage the herd. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
The older generation of herders are determined to continue their way of life on the steppe. Datmonkh uses a motorcycle to herd his animals as arthritis in his legs makes riding difficult. A motorcycle is no substitute for a horse though, he says. [Henry Wilkins/Al Jazeera]
