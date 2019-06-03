Military forces break up Sudan protests in Khartoum

A Sudanese protester walks past burning tyres as military forces try to disperse the sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) violently broke up a sit-in demonstration in Khartoum at dawn on Monday and is refusing to give in to protesters' demands, weeks after the removal of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

The TMC has rejected calls to hand over power to a civilian-led government and wants to rule for an interim period of up to two years. 

Calls to protect the revolution have been the rallying cry of protesters in recent weeks after months of demonstrations led to the overthrow of al-Bashir in a military coup in April.

The TMC had said that the protest outside the army headquarters was a threat to the safety and security of the Sudanese people.

One demonstrator said the military blocked the exits of the sit-in area before opening fire to disperse protesters. Tents where demonstrators had been camping were burned. 

A medical group linked to protesters, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, said at least nine people were killed and several wounded.

Protesters said despite the violence they would remain on the streets until those who had supported al-Bashir gave up power as well.

The Freedom and Change alliance, a group that is leading the protest movement, has been negotiating with the TMC regarding a political transition, but talks have stalled.

A protester in the Sudanese capital said security forces blocked the exits of the sit-in site before opening fire on protesters. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
A leader of Sudan's protest movement on Monday called the storming by security forces of a protest camp in central Khartoum a "coup" against the uprising that led to the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Defiant protesters take to the streets again, even after the military burned down tents and attacked makeshift clinics. [Stringer/Reuters]
Protesters build roadblocks on Street 60 with burning tyres and bricks as security forces move in to clear a protest camp in front of army headquarters. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said at least nine people were killed and several wounded in the Monday morning raid. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Protesters say they will continue acts of civil disobedience despite the violent break-up of their demonstration. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Sudanese protesters in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman begin setting up new barriers. [Ahmed Mustafa/AFP]
For months the demonstration had been peaceful, but the military had called it a threat to safety and security. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
