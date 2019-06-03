Military forces break up Sudan protests in Khartoum

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) violently broke up a sit-in demonstration in Khartoum at dawn on Monday and is refusing to give in to protesters' demands, weeks after the removal of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

The TMC has rejected calls to hand over power to a civilian-led government and wants to rule for an interim period of up to two years.

Calls to protect the revolution have been the rallying cry of protesters in recent weeks after months of demonstrations led to the overthrow of al-Bashir in a military coup in April.

The TMC had said that the protest outside the army headquarters was a threat to the safety and security of the Sudanese people.

One demonstrator said the military blocked the exits of the sit-in area before opening fire to disperse protesters. Tents where demonstrators had been camping were burned.

A medical group linked to protesters, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, said at least nine people were killed and several wounded.

Protesters said despite the violence they would remain on the streets until those who had supported al-Bashir gave up power as well.

The Freedom and Change alliance, a group that is leading the protest movement, has been negotiating with the TMC regarding a political transition, but talks have stalled.