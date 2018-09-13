Meet the families who survive in the rubble of their former lives

As Yemen’s brutal conflict enters its fourth year, the sound of air attacks remains the daily wake up call for many families. Attacks on homes, hospitals and schools are the new normal across the country. The violence has forced over three million people from their homes. More than 60,000 Yemenis have been killed or injured since the conflict started in 2015.

Cuts in salaries, hikes in food prices and the recent devaluation of the Yemeni currency have added to an already toxic mix that has left millions of people without the means to survive.

Recent United Nations efforts to bring conflict parties to the negotiations table and secure peace have been unsuccessful, leaving millions of people without any hope that the war will end soon.

The conflict in Yemen is not a Yemeni problem alone. Multiple nations are engaged in the war, from financing fighting factions to providing arms that enable the killings to continue. The United Kingdom, United States, France, Iran and all power players in Yemen’s man-made war can use their influence to bring about an end to the violence.

But until they do, ordinary families continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

This photo essay is provided by the Norwegian Refugee Council.