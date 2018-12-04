Lebanon's Syrian refugee camps battered by winter storms

by Sorin Furcoi & Farah Najjar
A camp in Saadnayel, where the rains continue to damage the already poor infrastructure and tents housing the Syrian refugees [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bekaa Valley, Lebanon Syrian refugees in Lebanon are struggling with the aftermath of a storm that drenched the country's eastern and northern regions, delivered floodwaters and damaged hundreds of makeshift camps.

Storm Norma, which last week brought with it incessant rain and snowfall, affected more than 22,000 refugees, according to UN figures.

Tents in more than 570 informal refugee settlements either flooded or completely collapsed, leaving families without mattresses, blankets, food items and clothing.

The crammed camps lack adequate infrastructure, and given the poor sewage systems, wastewater overflowed and seeped into the tents, increasing the risk of diseases.

Lebanon is home to more than one million Syrian refugees, most of whom live in informal settlements made out of tarpaulin tents supported by wooden frames. The unprotected tents barely make it through harsh winters.

Since Storm Norma hit last week, more than 1,000 Syrian refugees have been forced to relocate to other areas, either in nearby camps or with other extended family members.

Others sought shelter in incomplete housing units, garages and evacuated schools as the country does not permit them to upgrade their tents to more permanent structures.

A new storm, dubbed Storm Miriam, hit the country on Sunday evening.

It is expected to bring snowfall and continue until January 17, exacerbating already dire conditions across Lebanon's Syrian refugee camps.

Many of the camps had to weather the storm bearing the impact from lack of waste water dislodging service. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
"Nobody is helping us. Cars pass by and nobody comes here to help," said Abu Hussain, a resident of a camp in Saadnayel dubbed 007 by the UN [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'We tried to salvage a few things, including a mattress and clothing items, but they were also wet so we left them in the flooded tent and took off," said another refugee [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
According to the UN, 40,000 children remain at risk as harsh winter weather continues to batter Lebanon. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A camp in the town of Bar Elias. Floodwaters caused many septic tanks to overflow, which led to wastewater sipping into the refugees' tents. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The rubble left behind after a tent collapsed under the power of Storm Norma in a camp in Bar Elias [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Storm Miriam, which hit the country on Sunday evening, is expected to continue until January 17 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The UNHCR warned the refugees of the incoming Storm Mariam through an English-language SMS advising them to use car tires to prevent wind damage to their tents and to keep their belongings off the floor in order to not be damaged by floodwaters. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Local authorities in Saadnayel said no families were relocated in the immediate aftermath of Storm Mariam [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
