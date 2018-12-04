'We hardly ever leave': Life in Lebanon's border town of Arsal

by Sorin Furcoi & Farah Najjar
Arsal has been isolated by the Lebanese armed forces since 2014, when the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) and other armed groups briefly overran the town. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Arsal has been isolated by the Lebanese armed forces since 2014, when the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) and other armed groups briefly overran the town. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Arsal, Lebanon - Ahmed Bareesh, lying in his tent on a thin mattress under a blanket, struggles to sit upright even with his wife's support. 

His crutch that aids his walking rests inches away, taking up most of the space in the tarpaulin tent that has become his home since 2013, when he and his family fled Homs in neighbouring Syria.

"I have seen many doctors both in Syria and Lebanon, but no one has been able to diagnose me yet," the 30-year-old said.

Bareesh has not been able to seek adequate medical attention while living in Arsal, a small isolated border town that not long ago was a stronghold of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

Arsal was declared ISIL-free in August 2017 by both the Lebanese army and Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party that has been fighting on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

While the region recovers from yet another winter storm that battered refugee camps, aid cuts and a life in isolation have made it increasingly difficult for Bareesh to support his family as they battle freezing temperatures.

Thousands of other refugees in Arsal have the same problem. Military checkpoints surrounding the town have made it extremely difficult for NGOs to visit and for aid to be delivered.

According to the UNHCR's latest figures, winter storms affected more than 22,000 Syrian refugees living in 574 settlement structures across Lebanon.

Tents either flooded or completely collapsed, leaving families without mattresses, blankets, food items and clothing.

Bareesh's wife, Rabaa Hourani, says it is strenuous to live without the support of their extended family, many of whom are among the more than one million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon.

"We hardly ever leave," she said. "And they can never come see us here." 

The couple have two young children who have never seen their grandparents who reside in Syria.

Despite the many obstacles faced in Lebanon, both Bareesh and his wife say enduring harsh winters, year after year, is still "better and safer" than opting to return home.

"We endured senseless shelling and bombardment for three years in Syria before we were forced to leave," Hourani said.

For the three years that Arsal was contested, ongoing fighting, several suicide bombings and widespread arrests gradually worsened the situation for 65,000 refugees in the area. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
For the three years that Arsal was contested, ongoing fighting, several suicide bombings and widespread arrests gradually worsened the situation for 65,000 refugees in the area. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ahmed Bareesh fled his hometown of Homs in neighbouring Syria in 2013. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ahmed Bareesh fled his hometown of Homs in neighbouring Syria in 2013. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Rabaa Hourani: 'The last three days in Syria were the hardest ... Missiles fell like rains.' [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Rabaa Hourani: 'The last three days in Syria were the hardest ... Missiles fell like rains.' [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bareesh says his condition does not allow for adequate muscle growth. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bareesh says his condition does not allow for adequate muscle growth. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The family relocated to their current tent after losing the last one to a fire caused by overheating in 2016. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The family relocated to their current tent after losing the last one to a fire caused by overheating in 2016. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bareesh says that despite consulting with several doctors, his condition remains undiagnosed. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Bareesh says that despite consulting with several doctors, his condition remains undiagnosed. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Three-year-old Mahmoud has never met his grandparents who reside in Syria. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Three-year-old Mahmoud has never met his grandparents who reside in Syria. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Military checkpoints surrounding the town have made it difficult for NGOs to deliver aid. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Military checkpoints surrounding the town have made it difficult for NGOs to deliver aid. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
During the storm, tents either flooded or completely collapsed, leaving families without mattresses, blankets, food items and clothing. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
During the storm, tents either flooded or completely collapsed, leaving families without mattresses, blankets, food items and clothing. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

We explore how Salah Ed-Din unified the Muslim states and recaptured the holy city of Jerusalem from the crusaders.