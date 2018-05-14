'There's no going back': Jordanians vow to continue protests

Jordanians have vowed to continue protesting despite the resignation of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki amid widespread anger over price hikes and an income tax reform.

In a rare act of defiance, hundreds of demonstrators have been gathering near the cabinet office this week, demanding that the government rescind a tax bill it sent to parliament last month, and which critics say worsens living standards and hurts the poor.

Protest leaders have broadened their demands since al-Mulki's resignation to include a complete overhaul of the government's system and approach.

Jordan, which suffers from high unemployment and has few natural resource, has seen repeated price rises, including on staples such as bread, as well as extra taxes on basic goods.

The price of fuel has risen on five occasions since the beginning of the year, while electricity bills have shot up 55 percent since February.

"There's no going back," Jordanian accountant Leen Samer said.

"Young people are very excited, and if anything from now on we're not going to be silent."

Jordan has backed down on reforms in the past, fearing a social backlash.