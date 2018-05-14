'There's no going back': Jordanians vow to continue protests

Thousands of Jordanians protested against a planned tax increase. [Raad Adayleh/AP Photo]
Thousands of Jordanians protested against a planned tax increase. [Raad Adayleh/AP Photo]

Jordanians have vowed to continue protesting despite the resignation of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki amid widespread anger over price hikes and an income tax reform.

In a rare act of defiance, hundreds of demonstrators have been gathering near the cabinet office this week, demanding that the government rescind a tax bill it sent to parliament last month, and which critics say worsens living standards and hurts the poor.

Protest leaders have broadened their demands since al-Mulki's resignation to include a complete overhaul of the government's system and approach. 

Jordan, which suffers from high unemployment and has few natural resource, has seen repeated price rises, including on staples such as bread, as well as extra taxes on basic goods.

The price of fuel has risen on five occasions since the beginning of the year, while electricity bills have shot up 55 percent since February.

"There's no going back," Jordanian accountant Leen Samer said.

"Young people are very excited, and if anything from now on we're not going to be silent."

Jordan has backed down on reforms in the past, fearing a social backlash.

A girl and boy hold a Jordanian flag and banner during a demonstration. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
A girl and boy hold a Jordanian flag and banner during a demonstration. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
Jordan's King Abdullah II appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
Jordan's King Abdullah II appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
Policemen clash with protesters near the prime minister's office in Amman, Jordan. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Policemen clash with protesters near the prime minister's office in Amman, Jordan. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A member of the Jordanian security forces receives treatment after being injured during a protest in Amman. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A member of the Jordanian security forces receives treatment after being injured during a protest in Amman. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A child who attended the protest with his father holds a Jordanian flag and talks to policemen as they stand guard near the prime minister's office. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A child who attended the protest with his father holds a Jordanian flag and talks to policemen as they stand guard near the prime minister's office. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Jordanians have been demonstrating in the capital, Amman, and surrounding provinces since last week. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Jordanians have been demonstrating in the capital, Amman, and surrounding provinces since last week. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A protester and his daughters take a selfie as policemen stand guard during a protest near the prime minister's office. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A protester and his daughters take a selfie as policemen stand guard during a protest near the prime minister's office. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
The government's proposed measures are the latest in a series of economic reforms since Amman secured a $723m three-year credit line from the International Monetary Fund in 2016. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
The government's proposed measures are the latest in a series of economic reforms since Amman secured a $723m three-year credit line from the International Monetary Fund in 2016. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrating, calling for a complete overhaul of the government's system and approach. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrating, calling for a complete overhaul of the government's system and approach. [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.