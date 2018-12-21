January's weather extremes in pictures

The beginning of the year started very much like 2018 ended for central Europe, with more heavy snow. A blocking weather pattern continued to bring record snow for many countries. Here in Austria about 12,000 tourists had been cut off in ski areas because of the heavy snow and avalanche risk. [Christian Bruna/EPA]
As we began the month, heavy snow across much of central Europe continued from December. Weather related deaths continued to rise and the winter storms caused major travel issues, power outages and cut off several Alpine Villages.

A bit further south, storm after storm continued to slam the eastern Mediterranean. Coastal homes were destroyed in Lebanon, while further inland the heavy rain flooded refugee camps housing about one million Syrian refugees.

In the southern hemisphere, Australia spent most of the month enduring an ongoing heat wave. Several cities broke daily temperature records. The heat and the dry conditions across Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales also meant that the bushfire threat continued to increase.

As the month ended, the Bureau of Meteorology s (BOM) said that January was the hottest month on record.

In North America the infamous polar vortex brought extreme cold to south-central Canada and also to the US northern plains, Midwest and Northeast, where temperatures lower than -35C paralysed much of the region for days.

The avalanche risk continued to rise in many of the more mountains areas of central Europe as the snow continued to accumulate. Here in Balderschwant, Germany, the mountain snow gave way and the avalanche came straight through this hotel lobby. [Daniel Kopatsch/EPA]
A strong storm that moved into the eastern Mediterranean Sea impacted many countries across the region, but here in Cairo, Egypt, it was a sandstorm that was kicked up the strong winds. The sandstorm continued east into the Levant and Arabian Peninsula. [Khaled Elfiqi/EPA]
That same storm that caused the sandstorm in Egypt also strong coastal waves to Lebanon. Thousands of people were displaced as their homes were damaged or destroyed. [Nabil Mounzer/EPA]
For the Netherlands, temperatures took a dive which meant that the Frisian Ryptsjerkerpolder Pond became a prime spot for ice skating. [Koen Van Weel/EPA]
Flash flooding is weather's biggest killer. Here in Karachi, Pakistan, several people were killed when storms brought heavy rain to the region. [Rehan Khan/EPA]
In Chuncheon, South Korea, January's winter meant hoarfrost covering trees and grass along the Soyang River. [Yonhap/EPA]
For many Australian's, January was synonymous with heat wave conditions. Here in Adelaide these teens keep cool the best way possible. The country's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) ranked January as the hottest month on record for Australia. [Kelly Barnes/EPA]
London, UK, got its first snow of the season on the 22nd of January. Another storm brought even heavier snow to many parts of the UK at the end of the month, leaving may stranded in their cars along the highways. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Even at 2550 metres, snow is a rare experience in Kathmandu, Nepal. But here is one way to get up close and personal to the white stuff. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Strong storms brought heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of Cantabria, Spain, where residents needed to be rescued by Civil Guards. [Guardia Civil/EPA]
Moscow, Russia, is no stranger to winter, but snow has been heavier than average this month and piles of newly fallen snow on Red Square continue to grow. [Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA]
Not everyone had to bundle up in January. Here in Cancun, Mexico, tourists flocked to the Mexican coast to enjoy some winter sun and warmth. [Alonso Cupul/EPA]
The mid-winter cold and pristine sky made for a spectacular photo onthe Plain of Chablais, Switzerland. [Laurent Darbellay/EPA]
Once again heavy snow and cold air made its presence known in Germany. Here a visitor enjoys the snowy landscape at Feldberg Mountain near Oberreifenberg. [Armando Babani/EPA]
At the end of the month the polar vortex drifted south from the Arctic and brought with it dangerously cold air and wind chills to many parts of Canada and the US. Here in Chicago, IL, the spray from Lake Michigan froze as delicate icicles along the lakefront. [Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA]
Over the multi-day cold snap across the US, thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed as seen at O'hare International Airport in Chicago. [Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA]
