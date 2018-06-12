Israeli forces assault Palestinians, prepare to demolish village

Israeli Rights group, B'Tselem, say that the forcible transfer of an entire Palestinian community in the occupied territories would be "virtually unprecedented" since 1967 [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Israeli forces have assaulted dozens of Palestinians protesting the demolition of a Bedouin village near occupied East Jerusalem and the forcible transfer of the entire community.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 35 Palestinians were wounded, including four who were hospitalised, during the events which took place on Wednesday at the Khan al-Ahmar village.

Videos taken by witnesses and circulated online showed Israeli forces beating and attempting to arrest men, women and children. In one video, Israeli forces were seen violently dragging a Palestinian woman on the ground and pulling off her headscarf. 

Israeli forces arrived to the scene with heavy equipment and at least one bulldozer early on Wednesday, after a long legal battle between the community’s close to 180 residents and the Israeli Supreme Court.

Khan al-Ahmar falls in Area C of the occupied West Bank - under total Israeli administrative and military control.

While the Israeli court has sanctioned the demolition of the village because it was built without the necessary construction permit, Israeli authorities rarely, if ever, approve construction permits in Area C due to the expansion of illegal Jewish-only Israeli housing settlements there. 

United Nations figures show that Israeli authorities have approved just 1.5 percent of all permit requests by Palestinians between 2010 and 2014. 

The Jahalin Bedouin community that lives in Khan al-Ahmar set up camp in the area as early as 1953, long before two Jewish-only settlements were built around it. 

The community believes they are being forcibly removed to allow Israel to expand its settlements on their land. 

There are more than 40 Palestinian families living in Khan al-Ahmar [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
The village, inhabited by the Jahalin tribe, has become encircled with politically influential Jewish settlements - Maale Adumim to the east, and Kfar Adumim to the west [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Those present at the scene congregated around the bulldozer in an attempt to prevent it from beginning the demolition of the village [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Under international humanitarian law, the deportation of an occupied, civilian population, from one area to another in the country, constitutes a war crime [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Since then, Israel has built more than 100 Jewish-only housing settlements - considered illegal under international law - across Area C [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, equivalent to roughly 11 percent of the total Jewish Israeli population [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
The Khan al-Ahmar community suffer from recurring Israeli settler violence, as well as attacks on their homes. Israeli authorities have systematically refused to connect the village to water and electricity supplies, and have restricted their farming land [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
