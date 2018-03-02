Israel pounds Gaza in most violent daytime assault since 2014

At least two teenagers in the Gaza Strip have been killed and more than 30 other people have been injured by Israeli air raids, according to Palestinian health officials, as Israel carried out the largest daylight attack on the besieged enclave since the 2014 war.

Amir al-Nimri, 15, and Luay Kaheel, 16, died of their wounds on Saturday shortly after an air strike targeted al-Kateeba, an area in western Gaza, the health ministry said.

According to witnesses, the two teenagers who lost their lives were playing on the roof of a semi-abandoned building.

The Israeli army said it attacked several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, as dozens of rockets and mortars were fired towards Israel from the enclave.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the group was responsible for the mortar fire on Israel and that they were carried out "in response to the Israeli air strikes".

Israel reportedly accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas following the strikes.