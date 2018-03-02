Israel pounds Gaza in most violent daytime assault since 2014

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on July 14, 2018. The Israeli military carried out its largest daytime airstrike campaign in Gaza since the 2014 war. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
At least two teenagers in the Gaza Strip have been killed and more than 30 other people have been injured by Israeli air raids, according to Palestinian health officials, as Israel carried out the largest daylight attack on the besieged enclave since the 2014 war.

Amir al-Nimri, 15, and Luay Kaheel, 16, died of their wounds on Saturday shortly after an air strike targeted al-Kateeba, an area in western Gaza, the health ministry said.

According to witnesses, the two teenagers who lost their lives were playing on the roof of a semi-abandoned building.

The Israeli army said it attacked several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, as dozens of rockets and mortars were fired towards Israel from the enclave. 

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the group was responsible for the mortar fire on Israel and that they were carried out "in response to the Israeli air strikes".

Israel reportedly accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas following the strikes. 

Medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian following an Israeli air strike. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
The brother of a Palestinian teenager who was killed reacts to the news of his brother's death. According to Palestinian health officials, at least two teenagers in the Gaza Strip have been killed by air raids carried out by Israeli army. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
At least 30 people were wounded by the Israeli air strikes. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Residents react after learning of one their relatives was killed by an Israeli strike. According to witnesses, the two teenagers killed were playing on the roof of a semi-abandoned building. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A Palestinian man looks at a building destroyed by Israeli strikes. Israeli military confirmed it targeted a 'high-rise building'. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
A Palestinian walks past Sheikh Zayed mosque damaged by Israeli air strikes. The Israeli military said it had warned residents to evacuate prior to the attack. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
A Palestinian woman walks past a building that was destroyed by the air strikes. A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was reached through international and regional mediation efforts. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
