Irrfan Khan: Life in pictures

'He fought the many battles that came with it,' the actor's spokesman said in a statement, referring to Khan's diagnosis of a rare cancer in 2018. [File: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP]
Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man, has died at the age of 53, his publicist said on Wednesday.

Born in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama.

But, his training in Shakespeare and Chekhov did little to ease his entry into the Hindi film industry, which, at the time, was largely focused on churning out formulaic song-and-dance blockbusters.

His drama school training came in handy when he was cast in Maqbool and Haider - contemporary Hindi adaptations of Macbeth and Hamlet.

But his life took a tragic turn in 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer. The news devastated his fans and India's film community.

Khan took a sabbatical to seek treatment in London - accompanied by his family - before returning to play the role of a middle-aged father in Angrezi Medium, his final film and a follow-up to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror newspaper last month, he described life after the diagnosis as "a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one".

"Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot," he said.

Irrfan Khan attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival in Park City. The actor charmed audiences in lighter fare such as Piku, featuring Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and The Lunchbox, in which he played a lonely accountant in love with a housewife. [File: Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb/AFP]
Khan with British actor Sir Patrick Stewart at the Dubai International Film Festival. [Patrick Baz/AFP]
Khan, left, actor Tom Hanks, centre, and director Ron Howard, right, attend the Inferno red carpet and photo call at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema, following in the footsteps of crossover pioneers such as Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri. [File: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony/AFP]
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, described the actor as 'a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain'. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Irrfan Khan, left, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during a promotional event in Mumbai. [AFP]
Khan poses with his 2014 Best Actor trophy during the Asian Film Awards in Macau. [File: Philippe Lopez/AFP]
Co-President of Sony Pictures Classics Tom Bernard and actor Khan attend the premiere of The Lunchbox during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. [File: Jag Gundu/Getty Images/AFP]
Khan, right, receives an award for Achievement in International field during the 2011 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. [File: Jewel Samad/AFP]
Members of the cast of Slumdog Millionaire with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture during the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. [File: Reed Saxon/AP Photo]
Khan with actor Steve Buscemi, left, attend the Fox Searchlight Pictures The Namesake premiere after a party at Stephen Weiss Studios in New York City in 2006. [File: Evan Agostini/Getty Images]
Khan, left, and Tabu attend the Fox Searchlight premiere of The Namesake at Chelsea West Theaters in New York City. He worked with Tabu on several of his memorable films. [File: Evan Agostini/Getty Images]
Khan consciously sidestepped traditional Bollywood tropes, focusing on the subtleties of his craft. This allowed him to carve out a stellar career in Hollywood as well, where he collaborated with Oscar-winning directors such as Danny Boyle and Ang Lee and appeared in the HBO show, In Treatment. [File: Dima Gavrysh/AP Photo]
(From left to right) British actress Archie Panjabi, US actor Dan Futterman, US actress Angelina Jolie, Khan and British director Michael Winterbottom during a photocall for their film A Mighty Heart in the Festival Palace in Cannes, southern France, at the 60th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. [File: Fred Dufour/AFP]
