Iraq: Deadly demonstrations continue in Basra

Basra has been rocked by protests with demonstrators setting ablaze government buildings, the Iranian consulate, and the offices of pro-Tehran militias and political parties.

Anger flared after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who drank polluted water. Residents in the oil-rich region have for weeks complained of water and electricity shortages, corruption among officials, and unemployment.

Since the wave of protests first broke out in Basra in July, with demonstrators condemning corruption and demanding jobs, at least 27 people have been killed.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he instructed security forces to "act decisively against the acts of vandalism that accompanied the demonstrations".