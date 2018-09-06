Iraq: Deadly demonstrations continue in Basra

Angry protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra. [Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo]
Basra has been rocked by protests with demonstrators setting ablaze government buildings, the Iranian consulate, and the offices of pro-Tehran militias and political parties.

Anger flared after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who drank polluted water. Residents in the oil-rich region have for weeks complained of water and electricity shortages, corruption among officials, and unemployment.

Since the wave of protests first broke out in Basra in July, with demonstrators condemning corruption and demanding jobs, at least 27 people have been killed.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he instructed security forces to "act decisively against the acts of vandalism that accompanied the demonstrations".

A spokesman for the consulate said all diplomats and staff had been evacuated from the building before the protesters attacked and nobody was hurt. [Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]
Iraq has been struggling to rebuild its infrastructure and economy after decades of bloody conflicts. [Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo]
The wave of protests first broke out in Basra in July with demonstrators condemning corruption among Iraqi officials and demanding jobs. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Prime minister Abadi said he had instructed security forces to "act decisively against the acts of vandalism that accompanied the demonstrations". [Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo]
An ambulance belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces burned during the protests. At least 27 people have been killed since the start of the protests in July. [Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]
Iraqi protesters stand on concrete blast walls near a torched government office in Basra. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
An man rides his motorcycle past the headquarters of MP Faleh al-Khazali, secretary-general of the Martyrs movement, which was set on fire by protesters in Basra. [Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]
