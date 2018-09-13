Indonesia tsunami: Death toll jumps to 832, rescuers struggle

A car washed up by sea water at a tsunami devastated area in Talise beach, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Mast Irham/EFE/EPA]
A car washed up by sea water at a tsunami devastated area in Talise beach, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Mast Irham/EFE/EPA]

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared on Sunday to 832 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing it will only climb as rescuers struggle to reach outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of two hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six meters (20 feet) following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

A young woman was pulled alive from the rubble of the city’s Roa Roa Hotel, where up to 60 people were believed trapped. Hundreds of people gathered at the wrecked mall searching for loved ones.

With most of the confirmed deaths from Palu, authorities are bracing for much worse as reports filter in from outlying areas, in particular, Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and closer to the epicenter of the quake, and two other districts.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the toll could rise into the thousands.

People examine victims outside the Bhayangkara hospital after the quake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
People examine victims outside the Bhayangkara hospital after the quake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Search and rescue workers help a person trapped in rubble following the earthquake in Palu. [Darwin Fatir/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Search and rescue workers help a person trapped in rubble following the earthquake in Palu. [Darwin Fatir/Antara Foto/Reuters]
People affected by the earthquake and tsunami wait to be evacuated on an air force plane in Palu. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
People affected by the earthquake and tsunami wait to be evacuated on an air force plane in Palu. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
An aerial view shows a bridge damaged by the earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
An aerial view shows a bridge damaged by the earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Residents sit on the ground for safety after the earthquake outside of Mutiara Sis Al Jufri airport in Palu. [Rolex Malaha/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Residents sit on the ground for safety after the earthquake outside of Mutiara Sis Al Jufri airport in Palu. [Rolex Malaha/Antara Foto/Reuters]
An aerial view of Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by the tsunami, after the earthquake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
An aerial view of Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by the tsunami, after the earthquake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. [Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Earthquake survivors rest on beds outside a hospital in Palu, Sulawesi Island. [Rolex Malaha/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Earthquake survivors rest on beds outside a hospital in Palu, Sulawesi Island. [Rolex Malaha/Antara Foto/Reuters]
A general view of a tsunami devastated area in Talise beach, Palu.[Mast Irham/EFE-EPA]
A general view of a tsunami devastated area in Talise beach, Palu.[Mast Irham/EFE-EPA]
The damage after the earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province. [Reuters]
The damage after the earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province. [Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Coding like a girl

Interactive: Coding like a girl

What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

What this picture means to me: The last summer

What this picture means to me: The last summer

"For a few moments, as she floated in the sea, there was no walker or cane, no cancer, just life ...."

Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

The US exaggerating and obsessing about foreign threats seems quite similar to what is happening in Russia.