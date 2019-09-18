Indonesia forest fires choke the region

Indonesian authorities said hundreds of schools in hard-hit Riau province on Sumatra were shut, without providing a precise number, while about 1,300 were closed in Central Kalimantan province on Borneo. [Fauzy Chaniago/AP Photo]
Toxic haze from Indonesian forest fires closed thousands of schools across the country and in neighbouring Malaysia on Wednesday, while air quality worsened in Singapore just days before the city's Formula One motor race.

Forest fires are blazing on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, with Jakarta deploying thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle them.

The Indonesian blazes are an annual problem, but this year's are the worst since 2015 and have added to concerns about wildfire outbreaks worldwide exacerbating global warming.

The smog is also affecting endangered orangutans on Borneo, with dozens of the young apes at rescue centres contracting respiratory infections, according to the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation.

Borneo island is divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo walks in a burned forest as firefighters extinguish the remaining flames in Riau, Indonesia. [Laily Rachev, Indonesian Presidential Secretariat via AP]
The Indonesian government has insisted it is doing all it can to fight the fires. Widodo said nearly 6,000 troops had been sent to hotspots to help put them out. [EPA]
Indonesia has arrested nearly 200 people over vast forest fires ripping across the archipelago, as toxic haze sends air quality levels plummeting and sparks flight cancellations. About 40 flights at three airports have been cancelled. [Adbul Qodir/AFP]
Kuala Lumpur's famed Petronas Twin Towers were barely visible through the smog. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
Air quality deteriorated to 'very unhealthy' levels on an official index in many parts of peninsular Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) [The Associated Press]
Malaysian authorities used cloud seeding on Monday in an attempt to clear the thick haze engulfing the nation's capital. [Joshua Paul/Al Jazeera]
Cloud seeding is only a temporary solution and it works only when there is enough cloud cover to produce rain. [Florence Looi/Al Jazeera]
On Borneo island pollution levels were 'hazardous', according to the Indonesian environment ministry data. [EPA]
Indonesia's meteorology, climate and geophysics agency said on Wednesday that over 1,000 hotspots - areas of intense heat detected by satellite that indicate a likely fire - had been sighted, most of them on Sumatra. [Antara Foto/Nathan via Reuters]
