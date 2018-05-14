In India's Assam, boat clinics save lives on Brahmaputra river

by Al Jazeera Staff
The Boat Clinics face bad weather, a challenging river and the difficulties of social and geographical exclusion. [Al Jazeera]
Assam, India - The extremely remote islands of the Brahmaputra river, locally known as "chars", are the most underdeveloped areas in India's northeastern state of Assam.

The 2,500 river islands located along the nearly 900km stretch of the mighty river are home to some 2.5 million people, nearly 80 percent of whom are poor, with little access to basic health and education facilities.

The chars have one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the state. In the absence of emergency medical services, it takes 4 to 6 hours for a patient from a char to reach a district hospital for treatment.

Government interventions have been few and far between.

In 2004, a local NGO, the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research (C-NES) launched the Boat Clinics to provide much-needed medical services to the area, which can only be accessed by boats.

The unique initiative focuses on the immunisation of children, women's health, family planning counselling and other basic medical needs of the char communities.

Fifteen Boat Clinics operate in 13 districts along the Brahmaputra river, treating about  20,000 people a month for free.

Dr Hasan Rafik accompanies the Boat Clinic in Barpeta district in lower Assam. He says his mobile clinic caters to 33 villages along the river, providing critical health facilities.

"Most common diseases we come across are respiratory tract infections, sinusitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, bronchial asthma, skin infections caused by fungus," he told Al Jazeera.

"Contamination of water causes skins infection since people living on chars use river water for bathing and drinking. Fungal infection is also caused due to people working in paddy fields."

The state government, National Rural Health Mission and UNICEF now fund the initiative that has become a lifeline for the people living on these river islands.

Eight percent of Assam's 30 million population call the river islands their home. [Al Jazeera]
Most islands lack basic infrastructure and services. [Al Jazeera]
Health problems in the region are acute due to lack of access to medical facilities. [Al Jazeera]
Boat Clinics treat an average of 20,000 people a month. [Al Jazeera]
The clinics provide family planning counselling and other women's health services, as well as provide information on sanitation and hygiene. [Al Jazeera]
Most of the islands' population is made up of women and children as men leave to bigger cities in search of work. [Al Jazeera]
The mobile clinics focus mainly on immunisation of children, prenatal care, educating new mothers as well as treatment of vulnerable adult groups. [Al Jazeera]
A lab technician on board a Boat Clinic carries out basic diagnostic tests for a patient. Tests that can be run include haemoglobin level, urine tests for sugar and albumin, malaria, pregnancy, blood group and HIV. [Al Jazeera]
The clinic also offers help to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and refers them to district hospitals if required. [Al Jazeera]
Ajmina Khatun, 22, comes to the Boat Clinic for a general health checkup every time it visits her island. 'The Boat Clinic has been a great help for the community,' she said. [Al Jazeera]
Two nurses weigh a newborn before the infant is checked by the doctor. [Al Jazeera]
Prescribed medicines are free, and patients can collect them from the boat's pharmacy after showing their prescriptions. [Al Jazeera]
Mamoni Begum married eight months ago and she is four months pregnant. 'I visit the clinic for prenatal checkup and some vaccines. I would not have access to these services without the Boat Clinic,' she said. [Al Jazeera]
