Hong Kong protests: Flights suspended, tear gas fired

Pro-democracy protesters throw back tear gas canisters fired by the police during protests in the Sham Shui Po district. [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
All flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled on Monday after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the city's airport to denounce police violence.

Violent protests gripped the city over the weekend as demonstrators destroyed barricades across the city and police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations - the first occurance of this nature.

Scores of protesters were arrested on Sunday, with many taken away, beaten with batons and bloodied. Tear gas was fired at crowds in the districts of Hong Kong, Kowloon and the New Territories.

Authorities called the demonstrations illegal and dangerous, claiming that protests have hurt the already-faltering economy and residents' daily lives.

The abrupt shutdown of one of the world's busiest airports came as the Chinese government signalled its rising anger at the protesters, describing some of the violent demonstrations as "terrorism".

The developments marked yet another dramatic escalation in a 10-week crisis that had already become the biggest challenge to the Chinese rule of Hong Kong since the 1997 British handover.

The protests began in opposition to a bill which would have allowed the extradition of Hong Kong residents to the mainland to stand trial. But soon the aim of the protests widened to highlight other grievances, drawing broader support.

Police have arrested more than 600 people since the unrest began more than two months ago.

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who took over streets in two parts of the Asian financial capital, blocking traffic and setting up another night of showdowns with riot police. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Protesters with umbrellas and homemade shields prepare to face riot police. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
The protests began in opposition to a bill allowing the extradition of Hong Kong nationals to the mainland to stand trial, but have widened to highlight other grievances. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
Riot police use pepper spray against protesters. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Police disperse protesters outside Tsim Sha Tsui police station. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Scores of protesters were arrested, with many being taken away, beaten with batons and bloodied. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Police charge at protesters in front of Tsim Sha Tsui police station. [Eric Tsang/HK01 via AP]
Police have arrested more than 600 people since the unrest began more than two months ago. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
An injured protester receives medical assistance in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
A medic was hospitalised after she was shot in the right eye during the protests, triggering a protest by medical workers who wore bloodied patches over their eyes. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the city's airport to denounce police violence. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
All flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled on Monday. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
