Hong Kong protests China-backed extradition law

Protesters march through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Hong Kong in a bid to block a proposed extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Police estimated the crowd at 240,000, but organisers said more than one million took part in what appeared to be the biggest demonstration since 2003 protests against a proposed national security law.

Sporadic violence broke out on Sunday but the march was mostly peaceful.

Protesters say the proposed law before Hong Kong's semi-democratic Legislative Council would damage the city's rule of law and put many at risk of extradition to China for politically motivated reasons.

Opposition to the planned bill has united a broad section of the community, from usually pro-establishment business people and lawyers to students, pro-democracy figures and religious groups.

Foreign governments have also expressed concern, warning of the effect on Hong Kong's reputation as an international financial hub, and noting foreigners wanted in China risk getting ensnared in Hong Kong.

Protesters say the proposed changes will damage the city's rule of law and put many at risk of extradition to China for political reasons. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
US and European officials have issued formal warnings, matching international business and human rights lobbies that fear the changes would dent Hong Kong's legal system. [Ringo Chiu/AFP]
Several hundred riot police armed with batons, shields, tear gas launchers and pepper spray sealed off the Legislative Council. [Philip Fong/AFP]
A police officer swings his baton at a protester outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. [Philip Fong/AFP]
The protest descended into violence after demonstrators tried to force their way into the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's parliament. [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Amnesty International said the amended extradition law was a threat to human rights. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Police estimated the crowd at 240,000, but organisers said more than one million took part in the protests. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Organiser Civil Human Rights Front claimed it was the biggest rally in three decades. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
