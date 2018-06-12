Heatwave returns to Europe

It is turning out to be a summer to remember for much of Europe. Record-breaking temperatures have already been experienced in many countries, with May being the warmest in more than a century.

June is shaping up to be another record month, both in terms of temperatures and lack of rainfall.

Temperatures have reached 30 degrees Celsius or more in parts of the UK, although this has resulted in disruption to transport and wildfires on the Pennines of Northern England.

Many areas will see the hot, dry weather continue for at least another week, but for parts of Eastern Europe and the Baltic States there will be a temporary drop in temperatures as the winds change to a northerly direction.