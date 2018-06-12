Heatwave returns to Europe

Togliatti in southern Russia. Temperatures at some of Russia's World Cup venues could see temperatures approaching 40C. [Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE]
It is turning out to be a summer to remember for much of Europe. Record-breaking temperatures have already been experienced in many countries, with May being the warmest in more than a century.

June is shaping up to be another record month, both in terms of temperatures and lack of rainfall.

Temperatures have reached 30 degrees Celsius or more in parts of the UK, although this has resulted in disruption to transport and wildfires on the Pennines of Northern England.

Many areas will see the hot, dry weather continue for at least another week, but for parts of Eastern Europe and the Baltic States there will be a temporary drop in temperatures as the winds change to a northerly direction.

One downside to the sunshine which much of Western Europe, including Menorca, have enjoyed, is that the heat has sparked huge thunderstorms which have caused considerable flooding. [David Arquimbau/EPA-EFE]
Waterloo Station in London as the warm weather caused rails to buckle, causing considerable delays [Will Oliver/EPA-EFE]
Debrecen, Hungary: The country has already had a near record May annd it looks likely that further records will be broken in June. [Zsolt Czegledi/EPA-EFE]
Extremely hot weather in Spain in recent days has resulted in vast numbers of people heading to the country's beaches, such as this one at Valencia. [Kai Foersterling/EPA-EFE]
Lake Geneva, Switzerland. After an excellent snow season it may be surprising that Switzerland has enjoyed such a warm start to summer. [Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE]
Fine weather in Green Park, London. Temperatures are expected to remain above the June average for another week. [Tolga Akmen/AFP]]
Fine weather in Dursley, in the English Cotswolds. Temperatures in many parts of England have reached 30C in recent days.[John Wilkes]
