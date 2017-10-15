Haiti anti-corruption protest turns violent

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, over a corruption scandal, with some marchers calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

A report by Haiti's Senate published in August accused two former prime ministers and former government officials of embezzlement, abuse of authority and forgery stemming from the use of funds in a Venezuelan oil loan programme.

Moise, in a speech on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the death of Haiti's founder, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, pledged that a trial would be held to get to the bottom of missing funds.

"Once you have stolen government funds, whether you are part of the government, of the opposition or of the population, you'll have to face justice," Moise said in his remarks in the northern town of Marchand Dessalines.