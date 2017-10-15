Haiti anti-corruption protest turns violent

Protesters march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of a Venezuela-sponsored oil programme. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Protesters march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of a Venezuela-sponsored oil programme. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, over a corruption scandal, with some marchers calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

A report by Haiti's Senate published in August accused two former prime ministers and former government officials of embezzlement, abuse of authority and forgery stemming from the use of funds in a Venezuelan oil loan programme.

Moise, in a speech on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the death of Haiti's founder, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, pledged that a trial would be held to get to the bottom of missing funds.

"Once you have stolen government funds, whether you are part of the government, of the opposition or of the population, you'll have to face justice," Moise said in his remarks in the northern town of Marchand Dessalines.

Protesters erected flaming barricades made of tires and piles of garbage. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Protesters erected flaming barricades made of tires and piles of garbage. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
One man was killed in central Port-au-Prince during the violent clashes. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
One man was killed in central Port-au-Prince during the violent clashes. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Dozens were injured, including 10 police officers. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Dozens were injured, including 10 police officers. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Riot police could also be seen standing guard at several businesses in the capital's upscale Petion-Ville area. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Riot police could also be seen standing guard at several businesses in the capital's upscale Petion-Ville area. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
A woman takes cover behind Haitian National Police officers during clashes. President Moise pledged that a trial would be held to get to the bottom of the missing funds. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
A woman takes cover behind Haitian National Police officers during clashes. President Moise pledged that a trial would be held to get to the bottom of the missing funds. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Opposition leaders have said they do not believe a fair trial is possible while Moise remains in power because of his ties to Martelly. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Opposition leaders have said they do not believe a fair trial is possible while Moise remains in power because of his ties to Martelly. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Musicians taking part in a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines take cover during the clash between police and protesters. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]
Musicians taking part in a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines take cover during the clash between police and protesters. [Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Interactive: Coding like a girl

Interactive: Coding like a girl

What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.