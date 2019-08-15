Greek island of Evia torched by wildfire

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makrimalli. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
Firefighters battled to contain a wildfire that has threatened local communities and caused major damage to the 550-hectare wildlife habitat of Agrilitsa on the Greek island of Evia.

The fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday on Greece's second-largest island prompted the evacuation of the villages of Kontodespoti, Makrymalli, Stavros and Platana, and threatened the town of Psachna, officials said. 

One firefighter was hospitalised after suffering burns and the area faced power outages and water cuts on Wednesday, residents said.

Greece has been hit by a spate of wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures, with more than 1,000 firefighters assigned to the blazes.


The fire on the island of Evia prompted the evacuation of four villages. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo]
Locals watch a firefighting plane drop water over the wildfire near the village of Stavros. [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
Greece has deployed nearly 400 firefighters to try to put out the huge blaze on the island. [Angelos Tzortziniz/AFP]
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames outside a house in Agrilitsa village. [Dimitris Kapadais/InTime News via AP]
Greece has been hit by a spate of wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo]
More than 1,000 firefighters are assigned to the blazes across Greece. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]
'Conditions are exceptionally difficult and the state's first priority is to protect lives,' said the Greek prime minister. [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
One firefighter was hospitalised after suffering burns, though no other serious injuries have been reported. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
Officials are as still unable to fully estimate the extent of the damage. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
