Great March of Return: Six months of protests in the Gaza Strip

by Active Stills
The Great March of Return protests, which started on March 30, the commemoration of Land Day, call for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their place of origin now located in present-day Israel. They are also protesting the strict blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for more a decade. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
The Great March of Return protests, which started on March 30, the commemoration of Land Day, call for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their place of origin now located in present-day Israel. They are also protesting the strict blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for more a decade. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]

Gaza Strip - Almost six months have passed since start of a massive wave of protests known as the Great March of Return, organised by the Palestininians in the Gaza Strip.

They started on March 30 for Land Day, a commemoration for Palestinians of the events of that date in 1976, when Israeli police shot and killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested against the Israeli government's expropriation of land.

The protests call for the right of return of Palestinian refugees, a right that is enshrined in international law, and the end of the siege.

Around two-thirds of the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip are refugees.

According to the UN, the Gaza Strip will be unlivable by 2020.

People in the Gaza Strip have suffered from a siege imposed by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade, and more than 80 percent of the population depends on humanitarian aid.

According to Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, 194 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since March 30.

Of them, 141 were killed in the demonstrations, including 28 children, one woman, two journalists, three paramedics, and three differently abled people.

Another 9,970 were injured, including 1,815 children, 419 women, 114 paramedics, and 105 journalists. Of those injured, 5,645 were hit by live fire, including 919 children and 113 women.

One Israeli soldier was killed by shooting on July, 20, 2018 during the protests.

Mohammed Zaanoun, a photographer and videographer, has been documenting the protests since the first day.

He was himself injured during a protest, when shrapnel penetrated his hands.

His brother, who is a cameraman, was also injured by a live bullet while covering the protests.

But for him, the most difficult thing to witness is "when the sniper shoots at unarmed children for no reason, and then to see the mothers saying farewell to them".

Occupying forces also deliberately target journalists, Zaanoun says.

"There is always a danger, so every Friday I feel that I will not go home. I always think of going for a trip outside the country but this is difficult because of the siege and the closure of the crossings. I feel very sad and I go every day to the sea to lessen the frustration.

"With my photos, I hope that the world will see the truth about is happening in Gaza."

Female participation has been high during the Great March of Return demonstrations, and many are on the frontline of the protests. More than 100 women were injured by live ammunition in the six-month period of protest, and one was killed. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Female participation has been high during the Great March of Return demonstrations, and many are on the frontline of the protests. More than 100 women were injured by live ammunition in the six-month period of protest, and one was killed. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
For the first weeks of the protests, Palestinians set up protest camps near the Gaza fence, which were removed mid-May, after Nakba day. Since then, every Friday, Palestinians walk by thousands to what has been called the "no-go" zone in different locations along the Gaza fence. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
For the first weeks of the protests, Palestinians set up protest camps near the Gaza fence, which were removed mid-May, after Nakba day. Since then, every Friday, Palestinians walk by thousands to what has been called the "no-go" zone in different locations along the Gaza fence. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian medics hold their hands up in the air so that Israeli soldiers allow them to reach injured Palestinian demonstrators near the border fence in the eastern Gaza Strip. That first day of protest, Land Day, 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 injured. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian medics hold their hands up in the air so that Israeli soldiers allow them to reach injured Palestinian demonstrators near the border fence in the eastern Gaza Strip. That first day of protest, Land Day, 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 injured. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Mourners, together with fellow journalists, carry the body of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, during his funeral in Gaza City. He died from his wounds after being shot by Israeli snipers. In six months, two journalists were killed and 100 were injured. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Mourners, together with fellow journalists, carry the body of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, during his funeral in Gaza City. He died from his wounds after being shot by Israeli snipers. In six months, two journalists were killed and 100 were injured. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian launches a kite carrying a Molotov cocktail over the border fence during the third week of the campaign. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian launches a kite carrying a Molotov cocktail over the border fence during the third week of the campaign. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian amputee runs from tear gas during a protest at the border fence, east of Gaza city. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, over, over 5,000 people were injured in their lower limbs. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian amputee runs from tear gas during a protest at the border fence, east of Gaza city. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, over, over 5,000 people were injured in their lower limbs. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians hold a poster honouring 21-year-old Razan al-Najjar during her funeral in the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. The Palestinian nurse and volunteer paramedic was shot the previous day by an Israeli sniper as she was attempting to reach the injured during a demonstration at the Gaza border fence. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians hold a poster honouring 21-year-old Razan al-Najjar during her funeral in the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. The Palestinian nurse and volunteer paramedic was shot the previous day by an Israeli sniper as she was attempting to reach the injured during a demonstration at the Gaza border fence. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian women cheering during a large-scale demonstration for Nakba Day. Around 35,000 people participated in the demonstration that took place at 12 different locations inside the Gaza strip, ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, the culmination of the Great Return March, and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. That day was the bloodiest day of protest, during which around 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and more than 1,000 were injured by live ammunition. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian women cheering during a large-scale demonstration for Nakba Day. Around 35,000 people participated in the demonstration that took place at 12 different locations inside the Gaza strip, ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, the culmination of the Great Return March, and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. That day was the bloodiest day of protest, during which around 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and more than 1,000 were injured by live ammunition. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
“Palestinian children are being routinely shot and killed in the Gaza Strip with impunity including during circumstances that suggest unlawful and wilful killings,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish at Defense for Children International - Palestine. Since the beginning of the protests, 28 children have been killed and more than 900 injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
“Palestinian children are being routinely shot and killed in the Gaza Strip with impunity including during circumstances that suggest unlawful and wilful killings,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish at Defense for Children International - Palestine. Since the beginning of the protests, 28 children have been killed and more than 900 injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian engulfed in heay smoke throws stones during the 26th Friday protest of Great March of Return. Palestinians have used burning tyres to have a heavy smokescreen to obstruct the view of the Israeli snipers. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian engulfed in heay smoke throws stones during the 26th Friday protest of Great March of Return. Palestinians have used burning tyres to have a heavy smokescreen to obstruct the view of the Israeli snipers. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
An Israeli soldier shoots tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators approaching the separation barrier between Gaza and Israel at the seaside on the northern part of the Gaza Strip, during a protest against the siege. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
An Israeli soldier shoots tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators approaching the separation barrier between Gaza and Israel at the seaside on the northern part of the Gaza Strip, during a protest against the siege. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian woman throws stones. Amnesty International declared that it "has not documented any instances where protesters posed an imminent threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers and snipers, who have been located behind the fence, protected by military equipment, sand hills, drones and military vehicles." [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian woman throws stones. Amnesty International declared that it "has not documented any instances where protesters posed an imminent threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers and snipers, who have been located behind the fence, protected by military equipment, sand hills, drones and military vehicles." [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians climb the outer wall of the ''Karni'' crossing, east of Gaza City. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians climb the outer wall of the ''Karni'' crossing, east of Gaza City. [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
In reaction to the Great March of Return protests, Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), declared that "Violence against civilians - in a situation such as the one prevailing in Gaza – could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the ICC, as could the use of civilian presence for the purpose of shielding military activities." [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]
In reaction to the Great March of Return protests, Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), declared that "Violence against civilians - in a situation such as the one prevailing in Gaza – could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the ICC, as could the use of civilian presence for the purpose of shielding military activities." [Mohammed Zaanoun/Active Stills/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Coding like a girl

Interactive: Coding like a girl

What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

The US exaggerating and obsessing about foreign threats seems quite similar to what is happening in Russia.

Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months