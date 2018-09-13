Great March of Return: Six months of protests in the Gaza Strip

Gaza Strip - Almost six months have passed since start of a massive wave of protests known as the Great March of Return, organised by the Palestininians in the Gaza Strip.

They started on March 30 for Land Day, a commemoration for Palestinians of the events of that date in 1976, when Israeli police shot and killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested against the Israeli government's expropriation of land.

The protests call for the right of return of Palestinian refugees, a right that is enshrined in international law, and the end of the siege.

Around two-thirds of the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip are refugees.

According to the UN, the Gaza Strip will be unlivable by 2020.

People in the Gaza Strip have suffered from a siege imposed by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade, and more than 80 percent of the population depends on humanitarian aid.

According to Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, 194 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since March 30.

Of them, 141 were killed in the demonstrations, including 28 children, one woman, two journalists, three paramedics, and three differently abled people.

Another 9,970 were injured, including 1,815 children, 419 women, 114 paramedics, and 105 journalists. Of those injured, 5,645 were hit by live fire, including 919 children and 113 women.

One Israeli soldier was killed by shooting on July, 20, 2018 during the protests.

Mohammed Zaanoun, a photographer and videographer, has been documenting the protests since the first day.

He was himself injured during a protest, when shrapnel penetrated his hands.

His brother, who is a cameraman, was also injured by a live bullet while covering the protests.

But for him, the most difficult thing to witness is "when the sniper shoots at unarmed children for no reason, and then to see the mothers saying farewell to them".

Occupying forces also deliberately target journalists, Zaanoun says.

"There is always a danger, so every Friday I feel that I will not go home. I always think of going for a trip outside the country but this is difficult because of the siege and the closure of the crossings. I feel very sad and I go every day to the sea to lessen the frustration.

"With my photos, I hope that the world will see the truth about is happening in Gaza."