GDE Bertoni, where the football world cup trophy is made

by Paolo Vezzoli
The historic brass emblem of Paderno Dugnano-based company GDE Bertoni which was established in Milan by Eugenio Losa in 1938. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
Italy have missed out on the 2018 World Cup - the first time the former winners have missed out in 60 years.

However, in addition to a few referees, there will be another piece of Italy in Russia - the World Cup trophy itself.

In Paderno Dugnano, a little city close to Milan, there is a pink-walled factory. This, in such a low-key area, is where the trophy is made.

The golden original, property of FIFA and rarely exhibited, was designed in 1970 by artist Silvio Gazzaniga, winning the international contest for the new World Cup trophy.

Every four years, a brass copy of the trophy is provided and handed to the football federation of the winning side.

Once out of the foundry, the brass body of the trophy has to be chiseled by die grinders to remove excess metal. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
Following this, manual chiseling with hammer and chisels refines and completes the details. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The trophy then gets progressively refined by polishing. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The trophy then reaches the galvanic department where it gets the ultrasonic degreasing bath. This first bath is followed by rinsing. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
This is what the galvanic department looks like during the gilding bath. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
At the end of the gilding bath, the trophy is carefully washed in distilled water. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The World Cup trophy is now complete with its base of malachite green marble. It is then covered with Zapon varnish to ensure brilliance and preservation. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The trophy is dried and carefully cleaned and checked in detail one last time. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
An expert engraver of GDE Bertoni works on the mould for the medals. Engraving medal moulds is one of the most traditional and artistic works at Bertoni. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
A gold medal placed on the lathe for edge finishing. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The gold medals are checked and cleaned with alcohol at the final stage of manufacturing. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The winners' gold medals are now ready. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
The staff of GDE Bertoni poses with the most famous trophies produced by the company: UEFA Supercup, UEFA Europa League, FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
But even after the trophy is ready, work does not stop here. [Paolo Vezzoli/Al Jazeera]
