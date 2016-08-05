GDE Bertoni, where the football world cup trophy is made

Italy have missed out on the 2018 World Cup - the first time the former winners have missed out in 60 years.

However, in addition to a few referees, there will be another piece of Italy in Russia - the World Cup trophy itself.

In Paderno Dugnano, a little city close to Milan, there is a pink-walled factory. This, in such a low-key area, is where the trophy is made.

The golden original, property of FIFA and rarely exhibited, was designed in 1970 by artist Silvio Gazzaniga, winning the international contest for the new World Cup trophy.

Every four years, a brass copy of the trophy is provided and handed to the football federation of the winning side.