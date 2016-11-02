Gaza: Refugees call for right of return in mass protests

by Hosam Salem
Friday noon prayers took place in the Malka area east of Gaza city with the presence of Palestinian political leaders, including Hamas' Ismail Haniya [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Israeli forces have killed at least 15 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,000 others during a mass protest near the Gaza Strip's eastern border.

Thousands attended Friday's protest, dubbed the Great March of Return, which was organised by several Palestinian civil society organisations and backed by all of political factions.

The protest marked the 42nd anniversary of Land Day - on March 30, 1976, six unarmed Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli government's decision to expropriate massive tracts of Palestinian land.

Protesters said the main message of the march was to call for the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Tents were also set up on five different points along the border, a move kicking off six weeks of a sit-in demonstration leading up to the 70th anniversary of the Nakba on May 15. 

A man tries to put out the smoke from a tear gas canister fired by the Israeli army at Palestinian demonstrators. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
More than 1,000 demonstrators were wounded by Israeli snipers during the protest. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
The march was called for by civil society organisations who stressed that it should be a peaceful protest. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Some 70 percent of the Gaza Strip's population are refugees from areas taken over by Zionist armed groups in 1948. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Israeli soldiers and an army observation tower seen in the distance across from the Gaza border with Israel, east of Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Some 80 percent of the Gaza Strip's population are dependent on humanitarian assistance, owing to a decade-long Israeli blockade. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians have set up tents along the border with Israel and will carry out a six-week sit-in demonstration leading up to the commemoration of the 1948 Nakba. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A family sits in front of their tent east of Gaza City. They have hung up signs of the names of their original villages to which they hope to return. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Many of the 1.3 million Palestinians who live in refugee camps throughout the Gaza Strip hail from villages and towns just across the border with Israel. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Protesters in Gaza gathered in five different spots along the border, originally positioned about 700 metres away from the fence. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A makeshift field clinic to treat those wounded during the protest. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
