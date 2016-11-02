Gaza: Refugees call for right of return in mass protests

Israeli forces have killed at least 15 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,000 others during a mass protest near the Gaza Strip's eastern border.

Thousands attended Friday's protest, dubbed the Great March of Return, which was organised by several Palestinian civil society organisations and backed by all of political factions.

The protest marked the 42nd anniversary of Land Day - on March 30, 1976, six unarmed Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli government's decision to expropriate massive tracts of Palestinian land.

Protesters said the main message of the march was to call for the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Tents were also set up on five different points along the border, a move kicking off six weeks of a sit-in demonstration leading up to the 70th anniversary of the Nakba on May 15.